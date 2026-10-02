Seres Aiva ME7: An 800V Hybrid Crossover with Biomorphic Design and AI Integration

Author’s position: The debut of the Aiva ME7 sedan-crossover in Paris signifies a new direction in automotive design and technology, spearheaded by Saidou Technology, a venture backed by Seres and CATL, focusing on deep AI integration and innovative hybrid powertrains, moving beyond the established Aito model. Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by User3204, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Seres AITO M7

Paris Fashion Week became the unexpected stage for the automotive world's unveiling of the production-ready Aiva ME7, a coupe-like crossover presented under the Saidou Technology brand. This vehicle represents a significant collaboration, with Seres and the battery giant CATL standing behind its development. Unlike the Aito models, where Huawei plays a central role, the Aiva ME7 is a complete in-house endeavor by Seres, from design to manufacturing, with a pronounced emphasis on integrating artificial intelligence into the daily driving experience.

A Novel Form Factor: Beyond Classification

The Aiva ME7 presents a striking silhouette, measuring 4850 mm in length, 1890 mm in width, and 1680 mm in height, with a substantial 2900 mm wheelbase. Engineers characterize its design as occupying a unique space between a sedan and a crossover, eschewing conventional categorization. This approach draws parallels with vehicles like the Toyota Crown, which leans towards a raised sedan profile, but the ME7 boldly claims its own hybrid format, free from traditional classification constraints.

Biomimetic Design Meets Aerodynamic Efficiency

The exterior design draws heavily from biomimetics, with the front bumper subtly echoing the contour of an акулий плавник (shark fin), and the rear spoiler artfully replicating the tail of a whale. This organic inspiration is seamlessly integrated with cutting-edge aerodynamics, featuring ten distinct channels. These channels, similar to those employed on the Luxeed RX, are designed to optimize airflow. Buyers will have a choice between two wheel designs: one emphasizing sporty aesthetics and the other prioritizing low aerodynamic drag.

Illumination is handled by an advanced matrix of light points. This system is capable of recognizing driver gestures and projecting dynamic patterns, adding a layer of interactive communication. The traditional instrument cluster has been dispensed with entirely, with all necessary driving information conveyed through an innovative head-up display.

Powertrain Innovations and Intelligent Assistance

Built on an 800-volt architecture, the Aiva ME7 is offered in two distinct variants. The fully electric model boasts an impressive range of up to 700 kilometers on a single charge. Furthermore, its fast-charging capability allows for a recharge from 30% to 80% in a mere 15 minutes. The hybrid configuration features a 1.5-liter generator paired with a single electric motor powering the rear axle, delivering a combined operational range of up to 1200 kilometers.

Central to the ME7's experience is its onboard AI, designed to maintain a continuous dialogue with the user. It actively monitors the driver's emotional state and learns their habits, promising a personalized and intuitive interaction. The conceptual Aiva ME7 was initially showcased in China earlier this year. The Paris debut, however, features a vehicle fully stripped of concept limitations and ready for mass production.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.