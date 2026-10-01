Ford CEO: Europe's Window to Compete With China Has Closed, But We Will Partner to Win

The window for competing with Chinese automakers in Europe is effectively closed, Ford CEO Jim Farley declared on September 29 at the Automotive News Congress. By 2024, Chinese brands had captured 12% of the European market share, a figure that has been steadily increasing since 2020.

Photo: Own work by Lothar Spurzem, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Ford V8 14/90 built in Germany (alternative designation: model V87-48)

A Call for Deliberation Over Protectionism

Farley urged the United States to avoid repeating Europe's experience with protectionist measures. Instead of immediate prohibitions, he advocated for a gradual, considered decision-making process in the U.S. His remarks came amid ongoing trade disputes between the European Union and China, which resulted in the imposition of additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles following 2023.

Ford's Dual Strategy: Competition and Collaboration

Ford's overarching strategy is built upon two parallel tracks: competition and partnership. While the company actively competes with Chinese brands in Europe, it is simultaneously forging alliances with them. A prime example is the joint venture with Geely, announced for the assembly of electric vehicles at Ford's Spanish plant. Operations are slated to commence in 2027, with the first new models rolling out in 2028.

Farley elaborated on the rationale behind the Geely deal, stating, "We will partner with the Chinese where we don't have intellectual property, where we can be more capital-efficient in regions like Europe or Southeast Asia." The objective is to optimize capital utilization in markets where direct investment might be less justifiable.

Navigating the U.S. Market: Local Development and Policy

In the United States, political pressure to curb the influence of Chinese brands is mounting. Voices in Washington are calling for restrictions on Chinese automakers' market access, with lawmakers introducing legislation to increase tariffs or outright ban the sale of Chinese EVs. Concurrently, Ford is advancing its own product line. The company is developing a versatile EV platform that will underpin its mid-size electric pickup truck, the Fathom. Production of the Fathom is scheduled for Louisville, with customer availability expected in 2027. These plans align with current U.S. regulations, which are progressively phasing out tax credits for vehicles with Chinese batteries and maintaining substantial tariffs on Chinese EVs and their components.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.