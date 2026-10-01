Aston Martin DBX GT: A Compliant Alternative to the S

Aston Martin is set to expand its DBX lineup with a new addition designed for ultimate comfort and a refined driving experience. The DBX GT, arriving in 2027, will prioritize a smooth, quiet ride over the aggressive sportiness of other models. While it will share its powertrain with the DBX S, the GT variant will feature a retuned suspension and transmission, an acoustically enhanced interior, and richer materials.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ivan Radic, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Aston Martin

A More Serene Exterior Aesthetic

The DBX GT distinguishes itself from the DBX S through subtle exterior enhancements. The prominent grille now sports horizontal slats instead of a mesh design. Similar lines are echoed near the LED daytime running lights, and the red accent on the lower grille has been removed. The metallic fender vent has been redesigned with a two-tone finish, combining polished and matte sections. Notably, the sills, front bumper, and rear diffuser are now painted to match the body color, deviating from the blacked-out treatment on the S model. Standard equipment includes 22-inch wheels finished in Satin Titanium, fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Zero tires. For those seeking enhanced grip, optional 23-inch wheels are available with Pirelli P-Zero summer tires. The exhaust system's tailpipes are now arranged in-line, contributing to a carefully curated sound profile that emphasizes clarity and depth.

Luxurious Cabin Redesign

The interior of the DBX GT has been meticulously updated to enhance passenger comfort and luxury. New seats feature a distinctive embroidery pattern that flows up the side bolsters and frames the headrests. Both front and rear seats have been enhanced with an additional 0.4-inch layer of memory foam for superior cushioning. The rear outboard seats offer a more visually defined presence with sculpted bolsters, while the center rear passenger will be accommodated with upholstery in a distinct color. The drive mode selector has been upgraded to a precision-machined anodized metal piece, and the cabin is completed with plush, high-pile floor mats.

Advanced Sound Dampening

Aston Martin has significantly reduced cabin noise in the DBX GT. Structural reinforcements to the body, coupled with the application of sound-dampening materials in the doors and wheel arches, contribute to a quieter environment. Acoustic glazing for the rear side windows further enhances this isolation. The panoramic glass roof, a standard feature, adds to the sense of spaciousness without compromising the acoustic refinement.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the DBX GT is powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine found in the DBX S. This powerplant delivers an impressive 717 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (approximately 97 km/h) is achieved in a brisk 3.1 seconds, with a top speed of 193 mph (310 km/h). The vehicle is equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes, featuring 16.5-inch discs at the front and 15.4-inch discs at the rear, ensuring robust stopping power.

Refined Dynamics for Comfort

The GT's suspension tuning represents a departure from its sportier siblings. The dampers are calibrated to absorb road imperfections while maintaining precise body control, even at high speeds. The throttle response has been made more sensitive, offering finer control. The nine-speed automatic transmission has been recalibrated for smoother gear changes, enhancing the overall driving comfort. A new transmission mount bearing limits its movement relative to the chassis, and two longitudinal dampers have been added between the body and the rear subframe to further refine ride quality.

Market Positioning and Availability

Deliveries of the DBX GT to customers are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. The model will be offered alongside the DBX S, while the DBX 707 variant has been discontinued from the lineup. Although pricing has not yet been officially disclosed, the starting price is anticipated to be around $290,000.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.