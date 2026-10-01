Land Rover Unveils Electric Range Rover Sport With 542-HP Powertrain and 602-Kilometer Range

Land Rover has unveiled its electric Range Rover Sport, a model designed to compete in the premium electric SUV segment. The Dynamic SE version, the entry-level offering, starts at £109,810. This powerful electric vehicle boasts an output of 542 horsepower, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a rapid 4.3 seconds.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Land Rover MENA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ A Land Rover

Performance and Range

At the heart of the electric Range Rover Sport lies a substantial 118.5 kWh battery. This provides a torque output of 627 Nm, contributing to its brisk acceleration. The vehicle is rated for a maximum range of 602 kilometers (approximately 374 miles) on a single charge. Its 800-volt architecture supports ultra-fast charging, capable of receiving power at rates up to 350 kW, allowing for significant range replenishment in a short period.

Chassis and Handling

The electric Range Rover Sport shares its technical underpinnings with the recently introduced Range Rover Electric. The vehicle's body construction is touted as the stiffest within the entire Range Rover lineup. To ensure dynamic prowess and stability, it incorporates an active anti-roll bar, an adaptive suspension system, and rear-wheel steering. The battery pack is strategically positioned in the floor, which lowers the vehicle's center of gravity for improved handling characteristics.

Design and Variants

Visual distinctions between the electric Range Rover Sport and its gasoline-powered counterpart are subtle, primarily involving the front grille design and the styling of the wheels. The model is offered in three distinct trim levels: Dynamic SE, Autobiography, and a limited-run First Edition. Land Rover has not yet announced further powertrain variants. Deliveries are scheduled to commence next year.

Pricing and Market Positioning

The starting price for the Dynamic SE electric Range Rover Sport is set at £109,810. Interestingly, this version is priced £45,000 below the base model of the Range Rover Electric, suggesting a different market positioning or feature set for the two electric offerings.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.