Nissan Chief Predicts Chinese Automakers Will Start Manufacturing in Mexico Within Three Years

Nissan Americas chief Christian Mounier predicts that Chinese automakers will begin assembling vehicles in Mexico within the next two to three years, a move poised to reshape the North American automotive landscape. This strategic shift threatens to disrupt the established dominance of local factories and dealer networks that have long defined the region's market.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Car Spy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Nissan

Mexico's Strategic Advantage

Mexico's appeal to Chinese corporations lies in its established industrial infrastructure and its geographical proximity to the United States. By shifting production to Mexico, Chinese automakers can circumvent the substantial tariff barriers that render direct imports from China economically unviable. Currently, the cost of a vehicle includes maritime shipping, insurance, and import duties. Establishing a manufacturing presence in cities like Mexico City or Guanajuato effectively eliminates these expenses, leading to a lower final product price while preserving manufacturer margins.

The Price War Ahead

Mounier identified cost as the decisive factor in the automotive market for the next five years. He acknowledged that Nissan's current cost structure is ill-equipped to compete with the pricing strategies of BYD and other Chinese brands. The price differential can reach 30-40% for vehicles with comparable reliability in electronics and powertrains. In this new environment, brand prestige alone offers insufficient protection against aggressive price competition.

Nissan's Pivot to Chinese Solutions

Nissan is adapting its strategy by incorporating Chinese technological solutions and manufacturing capabilities. The company is already expanding its export of vehicles designed and assembled in China to Latin American markets. The Frontier Pro pickup truck, a plug-in hybrid model, and the N7 electric sedan, developed in partnership with Dongfeng, are set to be the initial test cases for this strategy in Mexico.

Discussions have also been held regarding the utilization of Chinese manufacturing facilities as an export hub. The initial target is an annual output of approximately 100,000 units, with a long-term goal of 300,000 vehicles annually. Nissan is reportedly exploring the supply of Chinese electric vehicles to Canada, where the government has eased regulations for a limited number of such imports.

Challenges and Opportunities in the US Market

The situation for the U.S. market remains more complex. The Inflation Reduction Act effectively restricts Chinese-made EVs, and proposed legislation could further solidify this ban. Mounier estimates that direct entry by Chinese brands into the U.S. market will take at least five years. However, vehicles assembled in Mexico can qualify for "Made in North America" status under tax codes.

Historical precedents demonstrate this dynamic. Models like the Buick Envision, Volvo S90, Polestar 2, and Lincoln Nautilus, which have Chinese components or assembly, are legally sold in the U.S. Once BYD establishes a manufacturing plant in Mexico, the country of origin for its vehicles will shift, potentially dismantling existing tariff protections for U.S. manufacturers.

Global Competition Intensifies

In Europe, Chinese manufacturers have captured a significant market share, reaching 10.4% by August of this year. BYD is rapidly approaching Ford's sales volume on the continent. Chinese engineers are gaining an advantage through accelerated model development cycles, a willingness to compromise on certain features to achieve competitive pricing, and substantial government support. Traditional automakers often plan years for product development, while Chinese companies operate on a monthly basis.

As U.S. lawmakers debate potential bans, Chinese factories are already planning logistics for the Gulf of Mexico. Nissan is actively restructuring its business model to adapt to the new competitive landscape, aiming to retain its market share before Chinese vehicles become readily available from local Mexican production sites.

Editorial notice: The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. Pravda.Ru does not necessarily share or endorse the assessments and conclusions of contributors whose work it publishes.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.