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U.S. CAFE Standards Lowered to 34.5 mpg, Reversing EV Pressure for 2031

Cars

The Trump administration revised the federal Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, lowering the target for vehicle fleets to 34.5 miles per gallon (mpg) by 2031. The previous administration's rule required 50.4 mpg. This 15.9-mpg gap signals to manufacturers that aggressive electrification is no longer mandatory. Automakers can proceed with heavy SUVs and pickups without facing immediate regulatory penalties.

Gas station in the USA
Photo: Pravda.ru by Victor Dementyev, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Gas station in the USA

For automakers, the new rules shift the engineering priorities. The requirement for an annual efficiency increase of 8-10% under the prior regime is gone. Replaced by a flatter curve, it removes the pressure to adopt costly fuel-saving systems or switch to lightweight platforms that compromise structural integrity. SUVs and pickups, which dominate U. S. sales, retain their market position without the risk of substantial fines for non-compliance.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates the change saves buyers $930 per new vehicle. However, NHTSA forecasts that this short-term savings leads to long-term costs. By 2050, the relaxed standards will result in the combustion of an additional 100 billion gallons of gasoline. Consumers will incur an extra $185 billion in fuel costs, and CO2 emissions will rise by approximately 5%.

The regulatory landscape is now fragmented. While the federal government relaxes its standards, California and other states maintain strict zero-emission requirements. This divergence pushes automakers toward a regional strategy. Efficient or electric models will target states with stricter laws, while large-displacement internal combustion engines will serve markets with looser federal rules.

This split impacts the used EV market and charging infrastructure. The industry is authorized to return to profitable, high-consumption vehicles. Yet, this occurs amid a conflict between state and federal regulations. As the document goes through public comment, manufacturers designing 2028-2029 model lines are waiting for the final decision. They must decide whether to invest in complex hybrid systems before knowing the ultimate regulatory requirements.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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