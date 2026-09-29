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Luxeed RX: Italian Aesthetics Meet Huawei Power in a 3.6-Second SUV

Cars

The Chinese automotive market has welcomed the Luxeed RX, a crossover that draws aesthetic inspiration from the Lamborghini Purosangue, thanks to design contributions from a former Ferrari designer. However, the resemblance is largely superficial, confined to the vehicle's lighting elements. Beneath the striking exterior, the Luxeed RX operates on a distinctly different philosophy. Pricing starts at 259,800 yuan (approximately $35,800 USD) for the base model, climbing to 389,800 yuan (around $53,700 USD) for the top-tier configuration. For this investment, buyers receive a fusion of Italian-inspired aesthetics and Chinese pragmatic engineering.

Luxeed S7 hybrid, China
Photo: commons.wikimedia by JustAnotherCarDesigner, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Luxeed S7 hybrid, China

Engineering and Aerodynamics

The Luxeed RX measures 5,020 millimeters in length, with a substantial 3-meter wheelbase. To ensure this considerable size does not translate into sluggish handling, the vehicle's body is equipped with ten air intakes and aerodynamic channels. These features are designed to enhance stability during aggressive maneuvers and contribute to improved energy efficiency. The paintwork incorporates a nanoscale biomimetic structure, reportedly making the color three times more saturated than typical pearlescent finishes. This results in a more vibrant appearance, especially noticeable in overcast conditions when compared to competitors.

Interior Comfort and Technology

The cabin is a digital hub, featuring a central 16.1-inch display, an 8.88-inch passenger screen, and a 26-inch head-up display projected onto the windshield. A standout feature is the advanced seating system, equipped with 98 pressure sensors and 27 airbags. This technology allows the seats to instantly adapt their support to the driver's posture. Optional amenities include a 7-liter refrigerator, a 21-speaker sound system, and a panoramic sunroof spanning 1.8 square meters. An active noise cancellation camera works to mitigate wind noise at higher speeds, preserving cabin tranquility.

Powertrain and Performance

The base model of the Luxeed RX is powered by a single rear electric motor producing 377 horsepower. The all-wheel-drive variant significantly ups the ante, delivering 594 horsepower through dual electric motors. This configuration features Huawei's electric drive unit, capable of rotating at up to 21,000 RPM. The AWD version boasts an impressive torque output of 8,800 Nm, enabling a rapid 0-to-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration in just 3.6 seconds. The chassis tuning was handled by a former engineer from Aston Martin. A fully independent suspension system with dual-valve adaptive dampers ensures a smooth and controlled ride. The vehicle offers a driving range of up to 852 kilometers (approximately 530 miles), with its dynamic capabilities validated on highways in Zhejiang province.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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