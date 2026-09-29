BMW E39 M5 Powered by Experimental W10 Engine Now at Auction

A Carbon Black Metallic BMW E39 M5 currently appearing at auction lacks the factory S62 V8. Instead, it houses a 5.0-liter aluminum W10 engine-one of only three ever built, and the only one installed in a road-going vehicle.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by OWS Photography, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ BMW M5 Touring

The project began in 1999 under Ferdinand Piëch, then head of Volkswagen. Seeking a high-performance sedan to rival the M5 while VW and Audi lacked comparable powertrains, Piëch bypassed the creation of a dedicated test mule. Engineers instead took a production M5 chassis, dated March 2, 1999, and integrated the experimental W10 unit.

The W10 architecture serves as the direct precursor to the W16 engine later used in the Bugatti Veyron. Its ten cylinders converge on a single crankshaft, producing 473 hp and 590 Nm of torque-an increase of 79 hp over the standard V8. To accommodate the engine, the factory electronics were replaced with a standalone ECU, while the traction control, stability systems, and ABS were completely deactivated.

The interior reflects this mechanical shift: the standard instrument cluster has been replaced by a Stack racing display. Because this unit lacks an odometer, the vehicle's total mileage is unknown. The original BMW six-speed manual transmission remains, creating a hybrid between a production drivetrain and a prototype engine.

Sabine Villeke, who managed the project, confirmed the car served as Piëch's personal transport during the secret development phase. Developed outside official corporate R&D structures, the project's costs are estimated at nearly 2 million euros. Of the three W10 engines produced, one remains in Germany and another is mounted on a test stand; the third powers this M5.

The car is now offered by Broad Arrow at the Zoute Concours in Belgium, with an estimated value between $285,000 and $400,000. The current owner, who acquired the car ten years ago through engineering contacts, registered it in Slovakia and used it on public roads.

The vehicle lacks a Certificate of Conformity, which complicates legal registration. However, this absence of certification, combined with the Piëch provenance, distinguishes the car from a standard tuning project, positioning it instead as a rare engineering artifact.