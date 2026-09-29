WD-40: Utility for cleaning and risks of material degradation

WD-40 functions as a moisture displacer. Its formula consists of a blend of oils and a kerosene-like fluid, delivered under propane pressure. It is effective for freeing seized fasteners, cleaning battery terminals of oxidation, or removing bitumen and adhesive residue from car bodies. While it temporarily silences squeaking hinges and locks, it is not a substitute for a full lubricant service.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Eva K., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/ WD-40

Material Degradation and Rubber Risks

The hydrocarbon structure of the product reacts with rubber that lacks oil and gasoline resistance. Contact with door or hood seals causes the material to swell and lose structural integrity. A critical risk occurs when applying the fluid during the installation of cooling system hoses on pipes; the chemistry disrupts the bond between the rubber and reinforcing fibers, which can lead to hose rupture under pressure.

Applying the spray to timing belts or auxiliary drive belts is prohibited. Attempting to stop a belt squeal with WD-40 results in slippage or tooth failure, potentially leading to catastrophic engine damage. Similar risks apply to braking components: brake hoses, master and wheel cylinders, and guide pin boots require only specialized lubricants.

The fluid also degrades windshield wiper blades and sunroof seals. Furthermore, applying it to the pedal assembly creates a slip hazard for the driver's foot during operation.

Interior Chemistry

The product is unsuitable for leather care. Any immediate shine is deceptive, as the formula strips natural oils and breaks down dyes, leaving the material coarse and prone to cracking.

Using the spray as a dashboard polish or for "refreshing" headlights provides only a short-term visual improvement. Once the light fractions evaporate, a sticky residue remains that attracts dust.

Technical Limits and Safety

Due to the kerosene base and propane propellant, the product is highly flammable. Spraying near open flames or red-hot metal is dangerous.

When cleaning badges, emblems, or moldings, excessive application should be avoided. The double-sided adhesive tapes used in modern vehicle assembly are not oil-resistant; WD-40 can dissolve the bond and cause body elements to detach.

Because WD-40 flushes out existing grease when cleaning lock cylinders or hinges, a proper lubricant must be applied afterward to prevent premature wear of the mechanism.