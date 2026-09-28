2027 Chevrolet Bolt LFP battery reduces 10-90% charge time to 38 minutes

Chevrolet has updated the Bolt for 2027, utilizing the EUV body style but swapping nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery cells for lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry. This shift reduces production costs and fundamentally changes the vehicle's energy intake profile.

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The transition to LFP cells has significantly increased charging speeds. In a 10% to 90% state-of-charge test, the new Bolt added 59.2 kWh in 38 minutes, reaching a peak power of 148 kW with an average of 94 kW. In comparison, the previous Bolt EUV required 83 minutes to add 56.7 kWh, with a peak of 57 kW and an average of 41 kW.

These physical changes reduce charging stops during long-distance travel. Adding 100 miles of range now takes 17 minutes, down from 44 minutes in the previous model. For a 150-mile addition, the time drops from 82 minutes to 29 minutes.

Beyond the battery chemistry, Chevrolet replaced the CCS port with the NACS standard, granting the vehicle access to the Tesla Supercharger network. The updated Bolt achieves a range of 230 miles when maintaining a steady speed of 75 mph. The model will be released in limited quantities starting at $30,000.