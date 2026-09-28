Mazda rejects universal BEV transition to prioritize ICE modernization

Mazda has formally rejected a universal transition to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), opting instead to prioritize the modernization of internal combustion engines (ICE). The company argues that a single global technical solution is unfeasible due to disparate infrastructure levels and varying consumer needs across its primary markets.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by OWS Photography, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Mazda CX-30

While many competitors have pivoted exclusively toward electrification, Mazda is maintaining gasoline and diesel powertrains as the core of its long-term strategy. Moritz Oswald, head of planning for Mazda's European division, stated in an interview with Car Magazine that the brand will pursue a multi-technology approach. According to Oswald, a total phase-out of traditional fuels is impractical because demand for ICE vehicles remains high in most regions where the company operates.

The company's stance highlights a gap between regulatory pressure and market reality. While some Western European regulators push for mandatory electrification, adoption in the US and Japan remains constrained by climate conditions and charging infrastructure. This friction is evident in the US market, where high costs of new EVs have pushed some consumers back toward the used gasoline vehicle market.

Engineering Divergence: Skyactiv and the Rotary Return

Mazda has historically avoided industry-wide trends in engine downsizing. While most manufacturers shifted toward small-displacement turbocharged engines to meet emissions targets, Mazda developed the Skyactiv line, focusing on naturally aspirated engines with high compression ratios. This culminated in Skyactiv-X, a technology that combines gasoline fuel with diesel-like compression ignition.

The brand has also reintroduced the Wankel rotary engine, though not as a primary drive unit. In current applications, the rotary engine functions as a compact onboard generator. By operating at stable RPMs to charge the battery in hybrid models, it extends driving range without requiring frequent stops at charging stations.

Strategic Pillar Implementation Development Focus Modernization of gasoline and diesel ICE Technical Alternative High-efficiency naturally aspirated Skyactiv engines Rotary Engine Role Dedicated generator for series hybrids Market Priority USA and Japan (high demand for liquid fuels)

Market Positioning and Risk Management

Oswald describes Mazda as a "rebel" within the industry for resisting dominant marketing trends. However, the company must balance this independence against the risk of technological isolation. The goal is to remain viable during supply chain disruptions or logistics crises, where traditional ICE architectures often prove more maintainable and resilient than complex electric platforms.

By retaining larger naturally aspirated engines, Mazda maintains a margin of mechanical durability, reducing the risk of sudden failure in critical components compared to highly strained, downsized, or purely electronic powertrains.