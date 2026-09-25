BMW warns against tariffs despite Chinese price pressure

BMW CEO Milan Nedeljković has questioned the economic logic behind the pricing of Chinese vehicles entering the European market. According to Nedeljković, current price points for several models do not align with market realities, creating a competitive imbalance that risks fueling protectionism within the European Union.

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The Risk of Retaliatory Tariffs

While criticizing Chinese pricing strategies, Nedeljković stopped short of calling for higher tariffs. He warned that aggressive customs duties could trigger retaliation from Beijing, specifically through restrictions on battery cell supplies-a component where Europe remains critically dependent. Instead, BMW advocates for political resolutions and voluntary agreements to establish "fair" pricing frameworks.

Declining Market Share in China

BMW's stance reflects a deteriorating position in the Chinese market, where local brands and a rapid shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) have eroded its dominance. BMW Group data, including Mini, shows that sales in China dropped from a peak of 847,900 units in 2021 to 626,000 units last year. Simultaneously, Chinese manufacturers such as BYD, SAIC, and Geely are expanding into Europe with technology-driven products priced below the current cost structures of European automakers.

The Localisation Dilemma

European manufacturers, including Volkswagen, Renault, and Stellantis, are pushing for "Made in Europe" initiatives that would require 70% of a vehicle's components to be sourced regionally. However, this strategy threatens to increase consumer costs. Research from the Bruegel institute indicates that mandating European-made batteries would raise the price of an EV by at least €2,000.

For BMW, this regulatory shift creates a specific operational conflict. The company is deeply integrated into Chinese supply chains and currently exports Mini Cooper and Aceman models assembled in China back to Europe. Consequently, BMW faces a dual threat: protectionist policies would disrupt its own logistics, while continued price undercutting by Chinese rivals threatens its market share on its home continent.