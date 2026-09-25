AvtoVAZ launches Lada Azimut crossover with 20,000-unit target for 2027

AvtoVAZ launched serial production of the Lada Azimut crossover at its Togliatti plant on September 25. The company aims to produce several thousand units by the end of 2026, with a target output of approximately 20,000 vehicles for 2027.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Retired electrician, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Lada Azimut

Production and Output

CEO Maxim Sokolov confirmed that several hundred test and commercial units were manufactured prior to the official launch. Production volumes for 2026 will be adjusted based on actual sales figures. The company has stated it will scale production according to demand, avoiding aggressive expansion amidst a stagnant Russian auto market.

Technical Specifications

The Lada Azimut is a B-segment SUV built on a modified Vesta platform. Its dimensions are 4,416×1,838×1,607 mm, with a wheelbase of 2,675 mm and ground clearance of 208 mm.

Initial models feature two in-house naturally aspirated petrol engines:

1.6L (120 hp) paired with a 6-speed manual transmission;

1.8L (132 hp) paired with a WLY CVT from China.

AvtoVAZ plans to introduce a 150 hp turbo engine with a traditional automatic transmission in later stages.

Market Positioning and Pricing

Official pricing has not been released. Industry analysts estimate the cost between 1.9 million and 2.5 million rubles (approx. 9.9 million to 13 million tenge). Sergey Tselikov, head of Autostat, noted that the model's viability depends on its price point, as it competes directly with Chinese crossovers including the Haval Jolion, Changan CS35, Chery Tiggo 4, Jaecoo J6, and Geely Coolray.

Future Developments

The company is developing a hybrid AWD version. While the prototype claims 390 hp, a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.7 seconds, and a range of 1,100 km, there is no timeline for serial production. The project remains in the testing phase pending cost and price evaluations.

Kazakhstan Market Outlook

It remains unclear if the Lada Azimut will enter the Kazakh market. New recycling fee regulations effective May 2026 increase the cost of Russian imports, potentially making the crossover uncompetitive against local rivals. To mitigate these duties, AvtoVAZ has previously discussed the possibility of localizing production within Kazakhstan, which could include the Azimut.