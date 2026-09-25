Hyundai to assemble 5th-gen Tucson in Kazakhstan by 2027

Hyundai will begin local assembly of the fifth-generation Tucson at its Almaty plant in 2027. The move follows the unveiling of the new model in South Korea, where sales are set to start in October 2026 before a wider global rollout.

Photo: Wikipedia by Alexander Migl, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Hyundai Tucson

Technical Specifications and Efficiency

The 2027 hybrid variant shows a 7.4% increase in fuel efficiency over its predecessor, reaching 17.4 km/l compared to the previous 16.2 km/l. This improvement comes despite an increase in physical dimensions: the crossover is 60 mm longer, 40 mm wider, and the wheelbase has extended by 30 mm. Rear passenger headroom has increased by 29 mm.

The hybrid powertrain, featuring a modified 1.6-liter Smartstream T-GDI turbo engine, now delivers 245 hp, up from the previous 230-235 hp range.

Engineering Changes

Hyundai reduced the drag coefficient from 0.33 to 0.30. The change was achieved through:

Active air shutters;

A redesigned rear spoiler;

Updated underbody elements.

The updated hybrid system integrates a wider operating range for the electric motor and new software that analyzes route topography to optimize regenerative braking.

New Functional Features

The model introduces 'Stay Mode,' allowing the climate control and infotainment systems to run off the traction battery while parked, eliminating the need to start the internal combustion engine. Additionally, the vehicle will feature a remote parking assist function for reversing out of tight spaces.