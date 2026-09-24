Low Tire Pressure Can Increase Fuel Consumption by Up to 20%

Tire Pressure: The Hidden Cost of Under-Inflated Wheels

A slight drop in tire pressure can increase fuel consumption by 5-10%, turning daily commutes into an unnecessary expense. Regular pressure checks do more than lower fuel bills; they protect suspension components from premature wear and maintain vehicle stability.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Спущенное колесо

The Financial Impact of Tire Pressure

When a tire is under-inflated by just 0.3-0.5 bar, the contact patch with the road expands, increasing rolling resistance. The engine must work harder to move the vehicle and maintain speed. Because a soft tire effectively "sticks" to the asphalt, fuel consumption rises.

"Under-inflated tires lead to more than just fuel waste; they create repair risks. The rubber overheats, and the sidewalls wear down significantly faster, which can cause sudden failure on the highway," says Mikhail Lazarev, an automotive engineer and technical safety expert.

Data indicates that ignoring manufacturer recommendations can push fuel consumption up by as much as 20%. This is particularly critical for vehicles requiring high attention to the chassis and fuel systems.

Measurement Rules to Avoid Errors

Pressure must be checked only when tires are "cold." Driving heats the air inside the tire, causing it to expand and provide false readings on the manometer. For long trips or fully loaded trunks, increasing the pressure in rear tires by 0.2-0.3 bar above the norm is advisable. Specific parameters are typically found on the driver's door pillar or the fuel filler flap.

"Low pressure extends braking distance and degrades handling in turns. This creates critical risks during emergency maneuvers when the car's behavior becomes unpredictable," notes road safety expert Andrey Kiselev.

Combined Cost-Saving Strategies

Adjusting tire pressure alone is insufficient if paired with aggressive driving. Rapid acceleration and hard braking negate optimization efforts. Additionally, removing unnecessary weight from the trunk is effective; every 50 kg adds roughly 1-2% to fuel consumption. Combining correct pressure, moderate AC use, and weight reduction can save up to 1.5 liters of fuel per 100 km.

"Routine wheel maintenance is cheap but protects expensive suspension parts. When a tire acts as a proper damper, levers and shock absorbers face fewer impact loads from road irregularities," says auto mechanic Denis Khromov.

Mechanical integrity outweighs fuel additives or low-cost fuel. Clean sensors, proper aerodynamics, and optimal tire pressure remain the most reliable ways to reduce vehicle ownership costs.

Parameter Impact on Vehicle Low Pressure (-0.5 bar) Fuel +10%, rapid tread wear, overheating risk. High Pressure (+0.5 bar) Reduced comfort, risk of cord damage on potholes. Optimal Pressure (Factory) Minimum fuel consumption, standard braking distance. Axis Pressure Imbalance Vehicle pulling to one side, uneven tire wear.

FAQ on Tire Pressure