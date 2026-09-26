Bentley Scraps 2030 All-Electric Deadline for Flexible Product Mix

Bentley is scrapping its fixed timeline to transition to a fully electric lineup by 2030. The shift comes as demand for luxury EVs softens and regulatory pressures ease, rendering the previous rigid transition plan obsolete.

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CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser noted that the era of predictable ten-year planning has ended. The automaker is moving toward a flexible strategy, allowing the product mix to shift based on real-time market demand rather than a predetermined calendar.

To support this pivot, Bentley is reconfiguring its industrial footprint to assemble electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) on the same production lines. The company has also shortened its development cycle for new models to 48 months, with a target of 36 months to align with Volkswagen Group standards.

The product roadmap has already seen immediate adjustments. The launch of the electric Torcal is delayed by one year, and Bentley has canceled plans for further models based on the PPE platform. Any new EV will now arrive after 2030, likely utilizing the Volkswagen Group's SSP architecture.

In parallel, Bentley has resumed the development of its plug-in hybrid range. However, a hybrid version of the Torcal is excluded; because the model uses a dedicated EV platform, a hybrid variant would create internal competition with the Bentayga.