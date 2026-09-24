UAZ Combines Robotic Welding and New Coatings to Combat Body Corrosion

UAZ has revised its metal protection protocols to address through-corrosion in off-road environments. The primary change focuses on the preparation of the raw "black" body before priming. By expanding the treatment area and adjusting the technical process, the factory aims to ensure the cataphoretic coating is applied with greater density and uniformity. The process concludes with the application of mastic to the underbody.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The mechanic treats the bottom of the car with anti-corrosion in a car service

Cargo and Pickup Reinforcement

At the Ulyanovsk plant, a dedicated chamber for polycarbamide application has been commissioned for the Sollers ST6 and ST8. This rigid shell acts as a physical barrier against impacts and scratches-common trigger points for oxidation. UAZ intends to implement this same coating for the UAZ Pickup.

Sollers has also integrated galvanized steel components from the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works into pickup production. The zinc layer provides a chemical barrier that prevents metal oxidation even when the external paint is compromised.

Manufacturing Precision

The transition from manual labor to robotic complexes in welding shops and assembly lines targets a specific failure point: the weld seam. By eliminating human error, the factory reduces instances of overheated metal or improper part fitment, both of which typically serve as the primary origin points for corrosion.