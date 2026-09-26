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Jetour Traveler 7: Narrow Price Gap Masks Vast Powertrain Divergence

Cars

The Jetour Traveler 7 enters the market with a price range from 149,900 to 179,900 yuan. While the pricing gap is narrow, the mechanical configurations vary significantly, shifting the vehicle's role from a city-oriented crossover to a high-output hybrid.

Jetour
Photo: Wikipedia by Jengtingchen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Jetour

Powertrain Configurations

The base model utilizes a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 184 hp and 290 Nm, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). For increased torque, a 2.0-liter engine is available, delivering 254 hp and 390 Nm. This version offers a choice between the 7-speed DCT and an 8-speed automatic transmission, the latter designed for higher load capacities.

The hybrid variant employs a different architecture: a 1.5-liter internal combustion engine (156 hp) paired with three electric motors. This combined system produces 782 hp and 835 Nm. Power is supplied by a 45.12 kWh battery, enabling 251 km of purely electric range and a total combined range of 1,400 km. The battery also functions as an external power source for electronic devices.

Chassis and Structural Geometry

The Traveler 7 uses an integrated beam construction-a hybrid between a unibody and a frame. Structural rigidity is provided by six transverse and four longitudinal elements, with 80% of the body composed of high-strength steel. This results in a torsional rigidity of 32,000 Nm/deg.

The vehicle measures 4,827 mm in length, 2,006 mm in width, and 1,875 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. All versions feature all-wheel drive with automatic torque distribution and seven selectable off-road modes. In the hybrid version, AWD remains functional even when the battery charge is depleted.

Off-road specifications:

  • Ground clearance: 220 mm
  • Approach angle: 27°
  • Departure angle: 30°
  • Wading depth: 700 mm
  • Maximum towing capacity: 1.6 tons

Safety and Hardware Trade-offs

The interior includes seven airbags and a suite of electronic driver aids, including automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring, automated parking, and highway cruise control. However, the hardware implementation varies by trim. The LiDAR sensor, which improves sensor precision for the driver assistance systems, is excluded from the base trim and is only available in mid- and top-tier configurations.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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