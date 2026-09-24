Geely's new 2.2 MW charger boosts EV battery from 10% to 70% in 4.5 minutes

Geely has developed a fast-charging system capable of increasing an electric vehicle's battery level from 10% to 70% in 4.5 minutes, according to Reuters. The system requires a high-power charging station with a capacity of 2.2 MW and a battery designed for high energy intake rates.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Modern ultra-fast electric car charging station

Under standard ambient temperatures, a full charge to 97% takes 8 minutes and 40 seconds.

Thermal Management and AI Integration

To manage the heat generated by 2.2 MW loads, Geely integrated AI into both the vehicle's onboard systems and the cloud infrastructure. Deep learning algorithms model battery behavior in real-time to regulate temperature and predict hardware failures.

Market Positioning

The technology directly competes with BYD's recent charging solution, which reaches a 97% charge from 10% in nine minutes. This shifts the competition between Chinese EV manufacturers from range and power toward charging speed and power electronics.