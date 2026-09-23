Automotive Profitability Shifting From New Sales to Vehicle Lifecycle Management

The automotive market is shifting its focus from the one-time sale of hardware to the long-term management of the vehicle's lifecycle and the owner's experience. Yuri Blinov, Marketing Director at Avilon Group, identifies four structural shifts expected to reshape the industry over the next five years.

Photo: Desingned by Freepik by standret, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Close-up of the sales manager

From Transactions to Service Subscriptions

Margins on direct vehicle sales are declining. Profitability is migrating toward long-term customer retention, where dealerships aim to keep clients within their network for five to ten years. The industry is moving away from the single-transaction model toward a strategy where recurring revenue from ancillary services outweighs the initial sale.

AI as the Primary Filter

Artificial intelligence is becoming the initial entry point for buyers. Rather than browsing technical specifications, customers will interact with systems that match their specific needs with available models and immediately calculate the total cost of ownership. The focus is shifting from engine data to actual operational expenses.

The End of ICE Dominance

The monopoly of internal combustion engines (ICE) is eroding. This is not necessarily a total victory for electric vehicles, but a shift in purchasing criteria. Buyers are becoming agnostic toward engine types, basing decisions instead on range, maintenance costs, and projected resale value.

The Economics of an Aging Fleet

The Russian market is evolving into a hub for maintaining older vehicles. Financial flows are shifting toward the "second life" of the car, making spare parts, diagnostics, and repair services more critical than new car sales. The industry's economic viability is now increasingly tied to supporting the existing vehicle stock.