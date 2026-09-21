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China Doubles Vehicle Exports to Russia as Market Dominance Deepens

Cars

China has solidified its position as the primary supplier of new vehicles to the Russian market. In the first eight months of 2025, shipments from the PRC reached 688,000 units, a two-fold increase compared to the previous period. The monetary value of these transactions rose 2.2 times, totaling $9.08 billion.

Changan UNI-T 007
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jengtingchen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Changan UNI-T 007

Import Composition: New vs. Used

Chinese manufacturers now control 73% of all new passenger car imports. The used vehicle segment, however, remains fragmented, with supply split largely by steering configuration:

  • Japan: Holds a 56% share of used imports, consisting mostly of right-hand drive vehicles.
  • China: Accounts for 29.1% of used imports (left-hand drive).
  • South Korea: Comprises 7.3% of used imports (left-hand drive).

China as a Hub for Parallel Imports

The PRC is increasingly serving as a transit point for global brands exiting the Russian market. This shift is most evident in the surge of parallel imports sourced via China. Mazda saw the sharpest increase, with imports jumping 6.5 times to 6,336 units. Toyota shipments rose 107% to 9,210 units, while BMW saw a 20% increase, totaling 4,764 vehicles.

Domestic Market Contradictions

The surge in Chinese supply has not translated into overall market growth. New passenger car sales in Russia fell 6.5% year-on-year in August 2026, totaling 114,300 units. Despite the influx of foreign models, the Lada Granta remains the top-selling vehicle in the country, with 10,700 units sold in August.

Olga Morozova, a regional infrastructure specialist, notes that the saturation of the market with Chinese models-including used cars in St. Petersburg-is forcing a pivot in service infrastructure. The prevalence of brands without previously established networks is creating new pressures on spare parts logistics and specialized service center capacities.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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