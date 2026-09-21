Polestar's Formula 2030 Chases Mass-Market Volume With High-Performance Blueprint

Polestar is preparing to debut the Formula 2030 concept, a technical manifesto that defines the brand's trajectory for the coming years. This project marks the first outing for Design Director Philip Römers, who joined the company in January 2025. Rather than a static show car, the Formula 2030 serves as a developmental roadmap for upcoming production vehicles, specifically the Polestar 2 successor due next year and the compact Polestar 7 crossover slated for 2028.

Photo: Wikipedia by JustAnotherCarDesigner, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Polestar 4

Aerodynamics and Stability

The engineering focus of the Formula 2030 centers on active aerodynamics. A prominent S-duct-an intake that channels air through the radiator grille and exhausts it over the hood-is visible on the teasers. This mechanism generates a low-pressure zone at the front of the vehicle, increasing front-axle downforce to stabilize steering at high speeds. When combined with a lowered center of gravity and aggressive front camber, the setup indicates a shift toward high-performance dynamics over standard EV utility.

Design Evolution

Römers has opted for an evolutionary rather than revolutionary aesthetic to maintain brand recognition. The signature "blade" daytime running lights remain, but the overall body geometry has shifted toward a more angular, athletic silhouette. This visual direction is intended to distance Polestar from Volvo; while Volvo prioritizes family comfort and safety, Polestar aims to communicate driver-centric dynamics without crossing into overt aggression.

Financial Outlook and Scale

While the design studio refines the vehicle's form, CEO Michael Loscheller is addressing the company's profitability. Financial data shows a net loss of $842 million for the first half of 2026. While this represents a 29% reduction compared to the same period in 2025, the brand requires a significant increase in volume to achieve stability.

Polestar intends to scale annual sales to 100,000 units, up from 60,000 in 2025, by targeting mass-market electric vehicle segments across Europe. The Formula 2030 is the physical expression of this strategy: an attempt to merge high-performance engineering with a commercial viability that moves Polestar beyond the niche of luxury electric gadgets.