Maserati Pivot: Italian Luxury Brand Shifts to Chinese Tech to Combat Sales Collapse

Maserati is implementing a radical recovery plan following a steep decline in sales, entering a strategic alliance with Huawei and state-owned JAC Motors. The move marks a fundamental shift in the brand's technical DNA: future models will be built on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) architectures, effectively becoming premium versions of the Maextro sub-brand.
The decision follows a critical drop in volume, with 2025 sales falling below 8,000 units. This represents an 80% decline from the brand's 2017 peak, leaving the manufacturer unable to cover operational costs through organic sales.
The partnership has moved beyond preliminary agreements into active development of two core models: a flagship crossover and a Gran Turismo sports car. The technical responsibilities are split by domain:
To manage costs, Maserati is adopting a semi-knocked-down (SKD) assembly model. The heavy industrial phases-welding and painting-will take place at JAC facilities in Hefei, China. The vehicle shells will then be shipped to Maserati's historic plants in Cassino and Modena, Italy.
The Italian facilities will handle the installation of premium interiors and the final calibration of the suspension and handling to maintain the brand's driving characteristics. While these vehicles will be marketed as Maextro within China, they will carry the Maserati trident for export markets.
With sales volumes now insufficient to sustain independent operations, the shift to Chinese components is a survival mechanism. While some luxury automakers are scaling back digitalization in favor of physical controls, Maserati is doubling down on high-tech integration to attract younger buyers in Germany, France, and Italy.
However, the transition introduces a significant engineering challenge: ensuring that a chassis designed by JAC meets the performance expectations of Maserati's traditional customer base. The brand's future now depends on whether the integration of Huawei's electronics and JAC's hardware can be successfully masked by Italian tuning and luxury finishing.
|Project Parameter
|Details
|Technology Providers
|Huawei (IT/Software) & JAC (Chassis/Production)
|Model Pipeline
|Premium Crossover and GT Electric Vehicle
|Production Flow
|China (Welding/Painting) → Italy (Final Assembly)
|Brand Distribution
|Maextro (Domestic China), Maserati (International)
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