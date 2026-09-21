World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Maserati Pivot: Italian Luxury Brand Shifts to Chinese Tech to Combat Sales Collapse

Cars

Maserati is implementing a radical recovery plan following a steep decline in sales, entering a strategic alliance with Huawei and state-owned JAC Motors. The move marks a fundamental shift in the brand's technical DNA: future models will be built on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) architectures, effectively becoming premium versions of the Maextro sub-brand.

Maserati
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Car Spy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Maserati

The decision follows a critical drop in volume, with 2025 sales falling below 8,000 units. This represents an 80% decline from the brand's 2017 peak, leaving the manufacturer unable to cover operational costs through organic sales.

Division of Labor: Hardware from JAC, Software from Huawei

The partnership has moved beyond preliminary agreements into active development of two core models: a flagship crossover and a Gran Turismo sports car. The technical responsibilities are split by domain:

  • Huawei: Development of the digital platform, including the operating system and autonomous driving capabilities.
  • JAC Motors: Chassis engineering, body design, and primary manufacturing.
  • Maserati: Final aesthetic design and utilization of its global dealer network to facilitate entry into European and Middle Eastern markets.

Production Logistics: From Hefei to Modena

To manage costs, Maserati is adopting a semi-knocked-down (SKD) assembly model. The heavy industrial phases-welding and painting-will take place at JAC facilities in Hefei, China. The vehicle shells will then be shipped to Maserati's historic plants in Cassino and Modena, Italy.

The Italian facilities will handle the installation of premium interiors and the final calibration of the suspension and handling to maintain the brand's driving characteristics. While these vehicles will be marketed as Maextro within China, they will carry the Maserati trident for export markets.

Market Position and Strategic Risks

With sales volumes now insufficient to sustain independent operations, the shift to Chinese components is a survival mechanism. While some luxury automakers are scaling back digitalization in favor of physical controls, Maserati is doubling down on high-tech integration to attract younger buyers in Germany, France, and Italy.

However, the transition introduces a significant engineering challenge: ensuring that a chassis designed by JAC meets the performance expectations of Maserati's traditional customer base. The brand's future now depends on whether the integration of Huawei's electronics and JAC's hardware can be successfully masked by Italian tuning and luxury finishing.

Project Parameter Details
Technology Providers Huawei (IT/Software) & JAC (Chassis/Production)
Model Pipeline Premium Crossover and GT Electric Vehicle
Production Flow China (Welding/Painting) → Italy (Final Assembly)
Brand Distribution Maextro (Domestic China), Maserati (International)

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan Plan Green Energy Corridor to EU Markets
Porous Dual-Layer Photocatalyst Degrades Antibiotics Under Visible Light, Not Just UV
Science
Porous Dual-Layer Photocatalyst Degrades Antibiotics Under Visible Light, Not Just UV
Superfluid Helium Creates Directed Muonium Beam to Test Equivalence Principle for Muons
Science
Superfluid Helium Creates Directed Muonium Beam to Test Equivalence Principle for Muons
Popular
Royal Princess Alaska Cruise Halved After Engine Failure Drops Two Ports

Engine trouble forced Royal Princess to skip Juneau and Ketchikan, adding a sea day, with Princess Cruises offering a 50 percent fare refund and full excursion reimbursements.

Royal Princess Alaska Cruise Halved After Engine Failure Drops Two Ports
Oil Prices Surge in August as Asian Demand and Speculators Drive Gains
Oil Prices Surge in August as Asian Demand and Speculators Drive Gains
Superfluid Helium Creates Directed Muonium Beam to Test Equivalence Principle for Muons
Experimental alopecia drug regrows hair in patients who failed standard JAK inhibitors
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place Andrey Nikolaev The Herd Instinct: Why Sheep Get Lost Without Direction Alex Naumov Audi 100 CS vs BMW 525i: The Surprising Advantage That Matters Most Aidyn Mehtiyev
Japanese fighter jets operate from Indian soil for first time in Veer Guardian 2026 exercise
US imposes 73.33% duty on Algerian steel wire rod over subsidy findings
Employer-funded education model drives new Novosibirsk-Africa partnerships
Employer-funded education model drives new Novosibirsk-Africa partnerships
Last materials
BYD Atto 3 Global Expedition: Logistics Outweigh Battery Performance
3,261 Flowering Plant Species Documented in India’s Agasthyamalai Biosphere Reserve
Tajik-Chinese mining company starts producing 30,000 tonnes of electrolytic lead yearly
Daily Stair Climbing Linked to 24 Percent Lower Death Risk in Large UK Study
Visa Fees and Currency Caps: The Financial Hurdle for Turkmen Students in Uzbekistan
Belgee X50 Shifts to Naturally Aspirated Engine and Torque Converter Automatic
Oil Traffic Through Strait of Hormuz Drops 77% in Second Quarter of 2026
India joins 'Partners for Multilateralism' to drive UN governance reforms
Landau Theory Reveals Quasi-Crystalline Self-Assembly of Cellular Protein Nanocontainers
Topical Ruxolitinib Significantly Reduces Skin Lesions in Chronic GVHD Controlled Trial
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.