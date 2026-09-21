Maserati Pivot: Italian Luxury Brand Shifts to Chinese Tech to Combat Sales Collapse

Maserati is implementing a radical recovery plan following a steep decline in sales, entering a strategic alliance with Huawei and state-owned JAC Motors. The move marks a fundamental shift in the brand's technical DNA: future models will be built on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) architectures, effectively becoming premium versions of the Maextro sub-brand.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Car Spy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Maserati

The decision follows a critical drop in volume, with 2025 sales falling below 8,000 units. This represents an 80% decline from the brand's 2017 peak, leaving the manufacturer unable to cover operational costs through organic sales.

Division of Labor: Hardware from JAC, Software from Huawei

The partnership has moved beyond preliminary agreements into active development of two core models: a flagship crossover and a Gran Turismo sports car. The technical responsibilities are split by domain:

Huawei: Development of the digital platform, including the operating system and autonomous driving capabilities.

Development of the digital platform, including the operating system and autonomous driving capabilities. JAC Motors: Chassis engineering, body design, and primary manufacturing.

Chassis engineering, body design, and primary manufacturing. Maserati: Final aesthetic design and utilization of its global dealer network to facilitate entry into European and Middle Eastern markets.

Production Logistics: From Hefei to Modena

To manage costs, Maserati is adopting a semi-knocked-down (SKD) assembly model. The heavy industrial phases-welding and painting-will take place at JAC facilities in Hefei, China. The vehicle shells will then be shipped to Maserati's historic plants in Cassino and Modena, Italy.

The Italian facilities will handle the installation of premium interiors and the final calibration of the suspension and handling to maintain the brand's driving characteristics. While these vehicles will be marketed as Maextro within China, they will carry the Maserati trident for export markets.

Market Position and Strategic Risks

With sales volumes now insufficient to sustain independent operations, the shift to Chinese components is a survival mechanism. While some luxury automakers are scaling back digitalization in favor of physical controls, Maserati is doubling down on high-tech integration to attract younger buyers in Germany, France, and Italy.

However, the transition introduces a significant engineering challenge: ensuring that a chassis designed by JAC meets the performance expectations of Maserati's traditional customer base. The brand's future now depends on whether the integration of Huawei's electronics and JAC's hardware can be successfully masked by Italian tuning and luxury finishing.

Project Parameter Details Technology Providers Huawei (IT/Software) & JAC (Chassis/Production) Model Pipeline Premium Crossover and GT Electric Vehicle Production Flow China (Welding/Painting) → Italy (Final Assembly) Brand Distribution Maextro (Domestic China), Maserati (International)