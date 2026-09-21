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BYD Atto 3 Global Expedition: Logistics Outweigh Battery Performance

Cars

A round-the-world trip in an electric vehicle is less a test of battery chemistry and more an exercise in logistical endurance. Since September 2023, Gloria from Malaysia and Fanyu Hu from China have been attempting to drive a BYD Atto 3 across 197 countries. To date, the couple has traversed 35 nations, facing temperature swings from -15°C to +45°C and road surfaces that deteriorate rapidly once they leave urban centers.

Китайский внедорожник пересекает длинный современный мост на фоне гор
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Китайский внедорожник пересекает длинный современный мост на фоне гор

Hardware and Physical Wear

The vehicle chosen for the journey is the BYD Atto 3 (known as the Yuan Plus in China), a front-wheel-drive crossover. It is equipped with a 60.48 kWh LFP Blade Battery and a motor producing 204 hp. For long-distance travel in varied climates, the heat pump serves as a critical component to mitigate energy losses during temperature extremes. The car was started in stock factory condition, without aftermarket modifications or reinforcements.

Across the terrains of Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan, the vehicle's core mechanical and electrical systems remained stable. Wear appeared primarily in peripherals and consumables. Due to the constant use of slow charging infrastructure-where power occasionally dropped to 1.8 kW-the charging cable eventually failed under the intensity of the cycles. Additionally, one of the cameras was lost following a road accident in Iraq.

The 1% Threshold

The primary constraint has not been mechanical reliability, but grid accessibility. In Afghanistan, charging became a daily struggle due to unstable voltage. Similar tension occurred in Canada and near Los Angeles, where the couple twice reached critical levels: in one instance, the remaining range was just two kilometers; in another, the indicator hit 1%.

At this threshold, driving behavior shifts from cruising to survival. To reach a power source, the driver must reduce speed to a minimum-the only viable method to lower battery load and stretch the remaining energy, regardless of the frustration of trailing traffic.

Operational Verdict

The expedition demonstrates that an EV is capable of global travel, provided the driver accepts that the route is dictated by the location of charging stations rather than the shortest path. After Kazakhstan, the pair intends to return to Russia before moving through Poland and Spain toward Africa, with a planned trajectory from Morocco to South Africa.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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