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Belgee X50 Shifts to Naturally Aspirated Engine and Torque Converter Automatic

Cars

The Belgee plant has launched an updated version of the X50 crossover, replacing its previous turbocharged powertrain with a naturally aspirated engine and a traditional automatic transmission. The vehicle is now available at dealerships in Belarus.

Belgee X50
Photo: Own work by Throwawayacc222, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Belgee X50

Powertrain: From Turbocharging to Atmospheric Induction

The core technical change is the installation of a 1.5-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated gasoline engine. This unit produces 122 hp, with a peak torque of 152 Nm available between 4,000 and 5,000 rpm. This specific engine is shared with the Belgee S50 sedan.

By removing the turbocharger, the manufacturer has shifted toward a simpler mechanical architecture. A naturally aspirated setup reduces dependence on high-octane fuel and eliminates the thermal stresses associated with turbocharging, which typically extends the service life of the engine block under prolonged use.

The engine is paired with a six-speed hydraulic automatic transmission (torque converter). This combination avoids the complexities of CVT or dual-clutch systems, prioritizing mechanical durability. Fuel consumption in a mixed cycle is rated at 7.2 liters per 100 km.

Exterior and Interior Adjustments

The X50 maintains its original dimensions-4,330 mm in length with a 2,600 mm wheelbase-and a 330-liter luggage capacity. However, the styling has been simplified:

  • Trim: Chrome window surrounds have been removed.
  • Rear End: The rear bumper has been redesigned to hide the exhaust pipes.
  • Accents: New carbon-look mirror caps and a roof spoiler have been added.

The reduction of chrome elements serves a practical purpose, as these trims are prone to corrosion when exposed to road salts and chemical reagents.

Standard Equipment and Cold-Weather Package

The model is currently available in the Standard trim, featuring eco-leather upholstery and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth. Driver aids include an electric power steering system, an electronic parking brake, and Auto Hold.

To address cold-climate operation, the vehicle includes a "winter package" consisting of heating elements for the steering wheel, front seats, washer nozzles, and the wiper blade parking zone.

Specification Belgee X50 (Atmospheric)
Engine 1.5L Naturally Aspirated, 122 hp
Transmission 6-speed Automatic (Hydraulic)
Combined Fuel Consumption 7.2 L / 100 km
Winter Package Heated steering wheel, seats, nozzles, and wiper zones

Pricing and Financing

The base price for the updated X50 is 58,900 Belarusian rubles. Through trade-in programs, the price drops to 54,900 rubles. To stimulate sales, the manufacturer is offering long-term loans with interest rates starting from 0.01%, requiring a minimum down payment of 25%.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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