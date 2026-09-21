Belgee X50 Shifts to Naturally Aspirated Engine and Torque Converter Automatic

The Belgee plant has launched an updated version of the X50 crossover, replacing its previous turbocharged powertrain with a naturally aspirated engine and a traditional automatic transmission. The vehicle is now available at dealerships in Belarus.
The core technical change is the installation of a 1.5-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated gasoline engine. This unit produces 122 hp, with a peak torque of 152 Nm available between 4,000 and 5,000 rpm. This specific engine is shared with the Belgee S50 sedan.
By removing the turbocharger, the manufacturer has shifted toward a simpler mechanical architecture. A naturally aspirated setup reduces dependence on high-octane fuel and eliminates the thermal stresses associated with turbocharging, which typically extends the service life of the engine block under prolonged use.
The engine is paired with a six-speed hydraulic automatic transmission (torque converter). This combination avoids the complexities of CVT or dual-clutch systems, prioritizing mechanical durability. Fuel consumption in a mixed cycle is rated at 7.2 liters per 100 km.
The X50 maintains its original dimensions-4,330 mm in length with a 2,600 mm wheelbase-and a 330-liter luggage capacity. However, the styling has been simplified:
The reduction of chrome elements serves a practical purpose, as these trims are prone to corrosion when exposed to road salts and chemical reagents.
The model is currently available in the Standard trim, featuring eco-leather upholstery and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth. Driver aids include an electric power steering system, an electronic parking brake, and Auto Hold.
To address cold-climate operation, the vehicle includes a "winter package" consisting of heating elements for the steering wheel, front seats, washer nozzles, and the wiper blade parking zone.
|Specification
|Belgee X50 (Atmospheric)
|Engine
|1.5L Naturally Aspirated, 122 hp
|Transmission
|6-speed Automatic (Hydraulic)
|Combined Fuel Consumption
|7.2 L / 100 km
|Winter Package
|Heated steering wheel, seats, nozzles, and wiper zones
The base price for the updated X50 is 58,900 Belarusian rubles. Through trade-in programs, the price drops to 54,900 rubles. To stimulate sales, the manufacturer is offering long-term loans with interest rates starting from 0.01%, requiring a minimum down payment of 25%.
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