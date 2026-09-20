World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Honda Extends Head Gasket Warranty While Avoiding Formal Recall for Turbo and Hybrid Enginesも

Cars

Honda and Acura have extended the warranty for head gaskets across several models equipped with turbocharged and hybrid engines. This is a warranty extension, not a safety recall, meaning coverage is additive rather than a mandatory replacement program. Some older vehicles face a hard expiration date on this coverage within the next few years.

Honda CR-V on a snow-covered road in Iceland
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Honda CR-V on a snow-covered road in Iceland

Coverage Terms and Affected Models

The extended warranty covers head gaskets for 10 years or 150,000 miles, surpassing the standard powertrain warranty of 5 years or 60,000 miles. However, coverage for 2016-2017 Civic and CR-V models expires on May 31, 2027.

The issue affects 1.5-liter turbocharged and 2.0-liter hybrid engines. A failing head gasket typically leads to coolant loss, engine overheating, and ignition misfires. These symptoms are often flagged by the onboard diagnostics via error codes P0300 through P0304.

Eligible Models:

  • Honda Accord (1.5T and Hybrid): 2018-2026
  • Honda Civic (1.5T and 2.0 Hybrid): 2016-2026 (including Si)
  • Honda CR-V (1.5T and Hybrid): 2017-2026
  • Acura Integra: 2023-2026 (CVT and Manual)
  • Acura ADX: 2025-2026

Owners not covered by the extension are granted a six-month grace period following notification. Dealers are instructed to replace the gasket if coolant leaks into the combustion chamber, or replace the cylinder head or short-block assembly if deformation is detected.

Repair Costs

Because this is not a recall, owners without warranty coverage bear the full cost of repairs. Standard head gasket repairs typically range from $2,800 to $3,000. However, some documented cases exceed $5,000. In certain regions, such as Massachusetts, CR-V owners have reported quotes between $8,000 and $10,000 when turbocharger replacement is required alongside the gasket.

These costs are corroborated by owner reports on Car Complaints and filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Remaining Uncertainties

Honda has not disclosed the total number of affected vehicles or the root cause of the gasket failures. It remains unclear whether replacing the gasket solves the underlying mechanical issue or if the failure is likely to recur. Consequently, no formal recall has been issued.

Recommended Actions for Owners

Owners of the listed models should take the following steps:

  • Verify vehicle warranty status via a dealer or by contacting Honda at 888-234-2138.
  • Monitor coolant levels regularly and respond immediately to overheating warnings.
  • Adhere strictly to manufacturer-recommended oil change intervals.
  • Seek professional diagnostics at a dealership if coolant leaks, overheating, or misfires occur.

Work involving the cooling system and cylinder head requires professional tools and expertise; DIY attempts are not recommended.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
US sanctions target Chinese and Indian buyers of Russian oil but Trump may limit enforcement
Business
US sanctions target Chinese and Indian buyers of Russian oil but Trump may limit enforcement
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
The Herd Instinct: Why Sheep Get Lost Without Direction
Animal
The Herd Instinct: Why Sheep Get Lost Without Direction
Popular
Global airlines face bankruptcies as fuel prices surge 70% to $181 per barrel

Fuel prices at $181 per barrel, up 70% year-over-year, have forced carriers including Spirit Airlines into restructuring while smaller operators exit the market entirely.

Global airlines face bankruptcies as fuel prices surge 70% to $181 per barrel
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place
US sanctions target Chinese and Indian buyers of Russian oil but Trump may limit enforcement
Lead Ink Unlocks Hidden Text in Carbonized Herculaneum Scrolls
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place Andrey Nikolaev The Herd Instinct: Why Sheep Get Lost Without Direction Alex Naumov Audi 100 CS vs BMW 525i: The Surprising Advantage That Matters Most Aidyn Mehtiyev
Kazakhstan to Enforce National Cleanliness Standard After Voluntary Campaign Clears 130,000 Hectares
Oil Prices Surge in August as Asian Demand and Speculators Drive Gains
CJI Surya Kant moves Supreme Court toward 'eco-centric proportionality' in environmental litigation
CJI Surya Kant moves Supreme Court toward 'eco-centric proportionality' in environmental litigation
Last materials
The most well-behaved, long-lived peony: it blooms with giant crowns and changes color every day
Lazy Eye Develops Silently in Children; Untreated Childhood Cases Cause Permanent Vision Loss
Delta Expands LAX Hub With 200 Daily Flights and New Premium Terminals
Why your couch is better than gym machines for senior stability
Stop wasting reps: the floor movement that actually targets obliques
Cut Peony Foliage Only After It Yellows — And Feed Roots in Early September for Spring Blooms
Uzbekistan to Process Melons Domestically on 10,000 Hectares in Karakalpakstan
Why sleeping on your back can worsen snoring and breathing pauses
Experimental alopecia drug regrows hair in patients who failed standard JAK inhibitors
How tea and coffee block iron absorption in the body
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.