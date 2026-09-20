Honda Extends Head Gasket Warranty While Avoiding Formal Recall for Turbo and Hybrid Enginesも

Honda and Acura have extended the warranty for head gaskets across several models equipped with turbocharged and hybrid engines. This is a warranty extension, not a safety recall, meaning coverage is additive rather than a mandatory replacement program. Some older vehicles face a hard expiration date on this coverage within the next few years.
The extended warranty covers head gaskets for 10 years or 150,000 miles, surpassing the standard powertrain warranty of 5 years or 60,000 miles. However, coverage for 2016-2017 Civic and CR-V models expires on May 31, 2027.
The issue affects 1.5-liter turbocharged and 2.0-liter hybrid engines. A failing head gasket typically leads to coolant loss, engine overheating, and ignition misfires. These symptoms are often flagged by the onboard diagnostics via error codes P0300 through P0304.
Eligible Models:
Owners not covered by the extension are granted a six-month grace period following notification. Dealers are instructed to replace the gasket if coolant leaks into the combustion chamber, or replace the cylinder head or short-block assembly if deformation is detected.
Because this is not a recall, owners without warranty coverage bear the full cost of repairs. Standard head gasket repairs typically range from $2,800 to $3,000. However, some documented cases exceed $5,000. In certain regions, such as Massachusetts, CR-V owners have reported quotes between $8,000 and $10,000 when turbocharger replacement is required alongside the gasket.
These costs are corroborated by owner reports on Car Complaints and filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Honda has not disclosed the total number of affected vehicles or the root cause of the gasket failures. It remains unclear whether replacing the gasket solves the underlying mechanical issue or if the failure is likely to recur. Consequently, no formal recall has been issued.
Owners of the listed models should take the following steps:
Work involving the cooling system and cylinder head requires professional tools and expertise; DIY attempts are not recommended.
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