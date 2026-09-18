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Geely Launches Preface Plus Hybrid Sedan in China

Cars

Geely has introduced the Preface Plus, a business-class hybrid sedan designed to reduce fuel consumption in urban traffic. The vehicle enters the Chinese market with a starting price of 115,700 yuan (approximately $16,100). The core of the model is a hybrid powertrain that automatically manages the transition between the internal combustion engine and the electric motor to optimize energy use without driver intervention.

Geely Boyue L in the cityscape
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Geely Boyue L in the cityscape

Powertrain and Urban Efficiency

The Preface Plus utilizes a hybrid architecture pairing a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 163 hp with an electric motor rated at 238 hp. The system monitors driving conditions and load in real-time to distribute power between the two units.

Due to the electric motor's higher power output relative to the gasoline engine, the car operates as a full electric vehicle at speeds up to 66 km/h. The internal combustion engine remains inactive during low-speed city commutes, engaging only for high-speed cruising or rapid acceleration. This mechanism reduces fuel consumption during idling and stop-and-go traffic while lowering the mechanical wear on the gasoline engine.

Dimensions and Chassis Engineering

The sedan measures 4,956 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,845 mm. To maintain structural integrity and handling precision, Geely utilized high-strength steel for the chassis, achieving a torsional rigidity of 29,000 Nm/deg.

The chassis is further equipped with adaptive dampers. This system adjusts damping forces in real-time based on road surface irregularities, which helps stabilize the vehicle's mass—increased by the hybrid battery pack—when crossing joints or uneven pavement.

Electronics and Autonomous Hardware

The cabin features a 15.6-inch central touchscreen and a 16.6-inch head-up display (HUD), integrated with the EVA voice assistant. For autonomous functions, the vehicle is equipped with a hardware suite consisting of one LiDAR, three millimeter-wave radars, and 11 cameras.

This sensor array enables the car to perform lane changes, navigate intersections, and execute automated parking. While the hardware supports high-level automation, the operational responsibility for maneuvers remains with the driver.

Specification Geely Preface Plus
Length 4,956 mm
Combined Power (ICE + Electric) 163 hp + 238 hp
EV-only Range Limit Up to 66 km/h
Base Price From 115,700 CNY

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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