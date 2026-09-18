Geely has introduced the Preface Plus, a business-class hybrid sedan designed to reduce fuel consumption in urban traffic. The vehicle enters the Chinese market with a starting price of 115,700 yuan (approximately $16,100). The core of the model is a hybrid powertrain that automatically manages the transition between the internal combustion engine and the electric motor to optimize energy use without driver intervention.
The Preface Plus utilizes a hybrid architecture pairing a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 163 hp with an electric motor rated at 238 hp. The system monitors driving conditions and load in real-time to distribute power between the two units.
Due to the electric motor's higher power output relative to the gasoline engine, the car operates as a full electric vehicle at speeds up to 66 km/h. The internal combustion engine remains inactive during low-speed city commutes, engaging only for high-speed cruising or rapid acceleration. This mechanism reduces fuel consumption during idling and stop-and-go traffic while lowering the mechanical wear on the gasoline engine.
The sedan measures 4,956 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,845 mm. To maintain structural integrity and handling precision, Geely utilized high-strength steel for the chassis, achieving a torsional rigidity of 29,000 Nm/deg.
The chassis is further equipped with adaptive dampers. This system adjusts damping forces in real-time based on road surface irregularities, which helps stabilize the vehicle's mass—increased by the hybrid battery pack—when crossing joints or uneven pavement.
The cabin features a 15.6-inch central touchscreen and a 16.6-inch head-up display (HUD), integrated with the EVA voice assistant. For autonomous functions, the vehicle is equipped with a hardware suite consisting of one LiDAR, three millimeter-wave radars, and 11 cameras.
This sensor array enables the car to perform lane changes, navigate intersections, and execute automated parking. While the hardware supports high-level automation, the operational responsibility for maneuvers remains with the driver.
|Specification
|Geely Preface Plus
|Length
|4,956 mm
|Combined Power (ICE + Electric)
|163 hp + 238 hp
|EV-only Range Limit
|Up to 66 km/h
|Base Price
|From 115,700 CNY
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The 1999 ascent of the Tibetan Plateau revealed a critical trade-off between electronic sophistication and raw mechanical resilience in extreme conditions.