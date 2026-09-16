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Mechanical strength of the Moskvich M90 exceeds its luxury body design

Cars

The Moskvich M90 presents a stark contradiction between its visual identity and its mechanical capabilities. Designed as a luxury urban crossover with long overhangs and extensive chrome trim, the vehicle's outward appearance suggests a fragility unsuitable for anything beyond paved city streets. However, off-road testing reveals a technical core that operates independently of its styling.

Moskvich M90
Photo: moskvich-m.ru by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Moskvich M90

The primary limitation of the M90 is its geometry. With a ground clearance of 160 mm and modest approach angles, the body is highly susceptible to grounding. Installing a metal skid plate to protect the underbody further reduces this clearance, forcing the driver to navigate rough terrain at walking speeds to avoid structural damage.

Despite these physical constraints, the drivetrain components perform reliably under stress. The combination of a 200-horsepower engine and a 9-speed ZF automatic transmission proves durable; tests showed no signs of transmission overheating or fluid degradation during heavy loads. The all-wheel-drive coupling engages the rear axle without lag, which is the only way the vehicle can compensate for its low clearance.

The effectiveness of the M90 in difficult terrain depends heavily on the chosen software mode:

  • Snow Mode: Attempts to maintain traction through controlled power delivery, which proves insufficient for steep, sandy inclines.
  • Off-road Mode: Locks the coupling, allowing the car to maintain momentum through wheel spin, which successfully pushed the vehicle through deep sand.

The result is a vehicle where the engineering exceeds the design. While the body geometry limits where the M90 can go, the ZF transmission and AWD system ensure that once the vehicle is in a challenging environment, it possesses the mechanical strength to exit it.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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