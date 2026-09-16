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Maintenance habits determine the lifespan of used Chinese cars

Cars

The perception that Chinese cars are inherently fragile is fading as they flood the used market. The reality is that modern Chinese vehicles share the same DNA as their European and Japanese counterparts: turbocharged engines, CVT or robotic transmissions, and a dense layer of electronic assistants. These components don't care about the country of origin; they care about the maintenance schedule.

A car service employee is repairing a car
Photo: Designed by Freepik by standret, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A car service employee is repairing a car

For a buyer or owner, the shift is simple. Reliability is no longer a factory setting, but a result of how the previous owner handled the service intervals. The risk isn't the brand, but the gap between the manufacturer's recommendations and the actual work performed.

The wear-and-tear cycle generally follows a predictable pattern based on mileage:

  • 30,000 to 50,000 km: This is the window for suspension fatigue. Stabilizer links, bushings, and brake discs often require replacement. Electronics can also act up here, typically triggered by extreme temperature drops or poor-quality aftermarket wiring.
  • 80,000 to 120,000 km: The high-stakes zone. This is where CVTs and robotic gearboxes become vulnerable. Overheating or neglecting transmission fluid changes can lead to premature failure. At this stage, the transmission service history is a more critical indicator of the car's health than the engine oil record.

Engines in the 1.5 to 2.0-liter range can realistically reach 150,000 to 200,000 km before needing a major overhaul, provided they aren't pushed to the limit and receive high-grade oil. After the 80,000 km mark, the focus must shift to the cooling system and seal integrity to prevent leaks.

Some models show a higher propensity for specific issues. The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro (CVT), and the Haval Jolion and F7 (robotic transmissions) are frequently flagged for gearbox vulnerabilities. The Geely Coolray occasionally exhibits isolated electronic glitches and transmission quirks.

When shopping for a used Chinese car, the priority should be the diagnostic report of the transmission and a verified log of scheduled maintenance. If the gearbox has been neglected, the car's origin is irrelevant—it is a liability.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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