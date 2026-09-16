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New Russian Atom Electric Vehicle: Rear-Wheel Drive and 204 HP Motor

Cars

The Atom electric vehicle has moved from corporate testing to private driveways. Anton Alikhanov, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, confirmed he has purchased the car for daily use, signaling a shift from the prototype stage to actual consumer operation.

Atom EV
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by FireW0K, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Atom EV

The project, managed by Kama and assembled at the Moskvich plant, began with a trial run in car-sharing fleets this past June. Now, the focus has shifted to private owners who pre-ordered the vehicle. The delivery schedule is aggressive: the first batch is due by October 15, with at least 3,000 more units slated for shipment by the end of the year.

For a buyer, the entry price is 3,980,000 rubles (about $40,000), with a 150,000-ruble deposit to secure a spot. However, the actual cost is tied to government subsidies. Under the preferential auto loan program, the state can cover up to 35% of the price, capped at 925,000 rubles.

Under the hood—or rather, the chassis—the Atom utilizes a dedicated platform with rear-wheel drive. The engineering compromise here balances city agility with long-distance viability: a 204 hp motor producing 295 Nm of torque is paired with a 77 kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese battery.

The most curious figure is the range. While the official WLTP cycle claims up to 500 km, real-world testing on a Moscow–Tula–Moscow round trip yielded 597 km. It is rare for an electric vehicle to exceed its passport range by nearly 100 km; usually, real-world efficiency drops below the manufacturer's promise.

On the safety and tech front, the car relies on a hot-stamped steel frame and six airbags. The DAS 2.0+ package adds 17 driver assistance functions, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, moving the car from a simple transport pod to a modern highway-capable vehicle.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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