Corner Deflectors on KamAZ Trucks Prevent Road Grime From Hitting Side Windows

Those distinctive rectangular protrusions on the front corners of a KamAZ cabin are often mistaken for access panels or remnants of the assembly process. Drivers frequently call them "gabarity" (dimensions), despite them having nothing to do with lighting or measurement.

Photo: @ t.me/pao_kamaz is licensed under free for commercial use KamAZ, K5 generation truck

While some assume these parts hide wiring or cover welding seams, they serve a purely functional purpose. They aren't structural supports for lifting the cabin, nor are they designed to significantly cut fuel consumption through aerodynamics.

The real value of these corner deflectors becomes obvious only when they are missing. Without them, side windows and mirrors accumulate road grime and water streaks much faster during wet trips.

These plastic shields act as a buffer for the airflow hitting the front of the cabin. By shifting the air current, they push the spray and dust—thrown up by the front wheels—away from the glass. In rainy or slushy weather, this simple design keeps the driver's line of sight clear without requiring constant wiping.