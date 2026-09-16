New GM V8 Engines for 2027 Trucks will Lack Manual Oil Dipsticks

General Motors is preparing a throwback for the 2027 model year, introducing new 5.7-liter and 6.6-liter V8 engines for the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. In an era where the industry is pivoting toward turbocharged V6s, a return to large-displacement naturally aspirated engines seems like a win for traditionalists. However, a specific engineering choice undermines the appeal: these new V8s will lack a physical oil dipstick.

Photo: Freepik by Drazen Zigic is licensed under Рublic domain Oil level measurement

Owners will have to rely entirely on digital sensors and the instrument cluster to monitor oil levels. GM confirmed that the factory configuration for the 5.7L and 6.6L units excludes the manual dipstick. Interestingly, this omission is selective; the 2.7L TurboMax four-cylinder and the 3.0L Duramax diesel retain the traditional manual check.

This shift toward digitizing basic mechanical checks is becoming a broader trend. Ram has already taken a similar path with its 3.0L Hurricane inline-six, removing the ability to manually verify oil levels. For the pickup segment, where vehicles are marketed to people who prefer to handle their own maintenance or work in rugged environments, removing a manual backup is a questionable move.

The logic behind this is rarely about improving the user experience and usually about reducing production costs. Eliminating a physical component—even one as simple as a dipstick—simplifies the assembly line and reduces the number of parts to source and integrate. GM has already applied this philosophy to the interiors of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, where physical headlight switches were replaced by screen menus.

The conflict here is between convenience and fail-safe reliability. A digital sensor can fail, glitch, or provide inaccurate readings due to electrical issues. A piece of metal with a plastic handle is an analog tool that cannot break in a way that hides the truth about the engine's health. While a lost or broken dipstick is a cheap and easy fix, a failed electronic sensor requires diagnostic tools and more expensive parts to resolve.