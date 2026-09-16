World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

New GM V8 engines for 2027 trucks will lack manual oil dipsticks

Cars

General Motors is preparing a throwback for the 2027 model year, introducing new 5.7-liter and 6.6-liter V8 engines for the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. In an era where the industry is pivoting toward turbocharged V6s, a return to large-displacement naturally aspirated engines seems like a win for traditionalists. However, a specific engineering choice undermines the appeal: these new V8s will lack a physical oil dipstick.

проверка уровня масла
Photo: Freepik by Drazen Zigic is licensed under Рublic domain
проверка уровня масла

Owners will have to rely entirely on digital sensors and the instrument cluster to monitor oil levels. GM confirmed that the factory configuration for the 5.7L and 6.6L units excludes the manual dipstick. Interestingly, this omission is selective; the 2.7L TurboMax four-cylinder and the 3.0L Duramax diesel retain the traditional manual check.

This shift toward digitizing basic mechanical checks is becoming a broader trend. Ram has already taken a similar path with its 3.0L Hurricane inline-six, removing the ability to manually verify oil levels. For the pickup segment, where vehicles are marketed to people who prefer to handle their own maintenance or work in rugged environments, removing a manual backup is a questionable move.

The logic behind this is rarely about improving the user experience and usually about reducing production costs. Eliminating a physical component—even one as simple as a dipstick—simplifies the assembly line and reduces the number of parts to source and integrate. GM has already applied this philosophy to the interiors of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, where physical headlight switches were replaced by screen menus.

The conflict here is between convenience and fail-safe reliability. A digital sensor can fail, glitch, or provide inaccurate readings due to electrical issues. A piece of metal with a plastic handle is an analog tool that cannot break in a way that hides the truth about the engine's health. While a lost or broken dipstick is a cheap and easy fix, a failed electronic sensor requires diagnostic tools and more expensive parts to resolve.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Now reading
China Returns to U.S. Natural Gas: What the New China Gas Deal Means
Business
China Returns to U.S. Natural Gas: What the New China Gas Deal Means
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
China Returns to U.S. Natural Gas: What the New China Gas Deal Means

China Gas Holdings inked a 20-year deal for U.S. LNG, with first shipments slated for 2030, signaling a significant shift.

China Returns to U.S. Natural Gas: What the New China Gas Deal Means
U.S. Oil Reserves Hit 40-Year Low Amid Global Supply Disruptions
U.S. Oil Reserves Hit 40-Year Low Amid Global Supply Disruptions
Trump Pressures EU to Move Industrial Production to US
Saudi Oil Exports Plummet as Houthi Control of Bab el-Mandeb Disrupts Shipping
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Finland Finds Secret Route to Move Banned Goods Into Russia
Fuel Prices Surge: Russia's Inflation to Climb Higher
World Bank Funds Technical Support for Kyrgyzstan's Largest Hydro Project
World Bank Funds Technical Support for Kyrgyzstan's Largest Hydro Project
Last materials
New GM V8 Engines for 2027 Trucks will Lack Manual Oil Dipsticks
India's Rabies Crisis: Urgent Need for Coordinated Canine Vaccination
New Russian Atom Electric Vehicle: Rear-Wheel Drive and 204 HP Motor
British cars to enter India under preferential customs duties
Why fertilizers stop working when soil structure degrades
Moles vanishing or changing: The overlooked signs your body is sending
Russian Schools Still Lead in Kyrgyz cities, New Trend Emerging
No-Bake Cherry Cheesecake: A Balance of Velvet Cream and Tart Berries
U.S. Oil Reserves Hit 40-Year Low Amid Global Supply Disruptions
Pickled Grapes: A Tangy Twist for Your Cheese Board
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.