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Wider Track and Aggressive Geometry: Electric Mercedes-AMG C-Class Prototype

Cars

Mercedes-AMG is preparing an electric C-Class to take on the first-ever electric BMW M3. While the shift to batteries often means sacrificing agility for range, spy shots of the new prototype suggest AMG is fighting the physics of weight with raw geometry. The most striking change is the radically widened body.

mercedes amg e53
Photo: Wikipedia by Vauxford, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
mercedes amg e53

For a heavy electric sedan, flared arches and a wider track aren't aesthetic choices; they are mechanical necessities. Increasing the distance between the wheels lowers the risk of instability during high-speed cornering, helping the car maintain its trajectory despite the added mass of the battery pack.

The fastback silhouette has grown more aggressive. At the front, a massive grille panel is paired with a wide lower intake and protrusions that function like aerodynamic canards. These details, along with perforated brake discs and multi-spoke wheels, indicate that the chassis is being engineered for track-level thermal and mechanical loads.

The rear of the car features prominent "shoulders" where the expanded arches extend toward the doors. To manage airflow at high speeds and prevent lift, the trunk is equipped with an active spoiler, while a heavy-duty diffuser—likely mirrored from the electric AMG GT 4-Door—handles the underbody exit.

Underneath, the car uses the MB.EA-M platform, a dedicated architecture for mid-sized electrics. This same base powers the AMG CLA 45 EV, which already delivers 671 hp and 1,760 Nm of torque. Given the model hierarchy, the C-Class AMG will likely need to exceed these figures to remain competitive.

The battle for dominance in high-performance EVs usually comes down to peak power. If the electric BMW M3 pushes past the 800 hp mark, Mercedes will be forced to either match that output or rely on superior platform efficiency and handling to bridge the gap.

For those not yet ready to switch to electric, there is a fallback: a refreshed internal combustion engine C-Class with AMG tuning is slated for 2027. Both the EV and the updated ICE versions are expected to arrive in the first half of 2027.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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