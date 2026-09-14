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Drivers Abandon Old Habits: The Future of Traditional Car Controls Is Changing

Cars

The manual transmission has shifted from a mechanical necessity to a cultural artifact. In a market dominated by dual-clutch systems and seamless automatics, the gear lever is becoming a fetish rather than a tool. The current buzz around the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale and McLaren McL 6GT is not a reflection of technical superiority, but a reaction to the disappearing rarity of manual control.

Car interior controls
Photo: Freepik by diana.grytsku
Car interior controls

Objectively, automatic transmissions now outperform manuals in almost every measurable category. They provide superior comfort in urban traffic and faster shift times on the track. This leaves the manual gearbox to a narrow circle of purists willing to pay a premium for the physical act of shifting.

However, a gap has opened between stated preference and actual purchasing behavior. Even for traditional roadsters like the Morgan Plus Four, industry insiders note a recurring pattern: while many buyers claim to want a manual, few actually sign the contract for one.

In the mass market, the manual is surviving on generational inertia. Buyers choose it out of habit or a belief in easier maintenance. This demand is eroding as a new generation of drivers enters the market with no experience in manual shifting. With electric vehicles removing the concept of a traditional gearbox entirely, the practical reason to obtain a manual driver's license will likely vanish within a decade.

Against this trend, the Noble M500 represents a deliberate engineering stance. The British mid-engine sports car, powered by a 3.5-liter Ford V6, uses a six-speed Graziano gearbox—the same unit found in the Audi R8—and is offered exclusively with manual transmission.

By ignoring automatic options, Noble effectively alienates a vast majority of potential clients. Yet, the M500 is not designed for volume sales. It targets a specific driver who rejects electronic aids in favor of a direct mechanical link. As the rest of the industry moves toward sterile comfort, Noble uses this lack of compromise as its primary value proposition.

The manual gearbox in 2024 has ceased to be a transport solution and has become an ideological choice. In mass-market vehicles, it is facing extinction. In boutique exotics like the Noble M500, it has transitioned from a standard component to a luxury accessory for enthusiasts.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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