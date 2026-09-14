How 'Rest in Red' traffic lights force speeders to wait

Traffic engineers in several US cities have pivoted from fines and cameras to a psychological game of timing to curb speeding. Instead of issuing tickets after the fact, they are using a system that forces fast drivers to wait at red lights while those sticking to the limit glide through.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved USA, Washington

The system, known as "Rest in Red," flips the standard traffic light logic. In a traditional setup, lights cycle through colors regardless of traffic. Under "Rest in Red," the default state is red. The green light is only triggered when sensors detect a vehicle approaching at a specific, legal speed.

For the driver, this creates a strict trade-off: maintain the speed limit and hit a "green wave" of synchronized lights, or speed up and arrive at the intersection too early. The faster a driver pushes, the more likely they are to hit a red light and lose every second they tried to gain by speeding.

The data suggests this mechanical nudge is more effective than signage. In Portland, average speeds on treated sections dropped from 63 km/h to 48 km/h, aligning with local limits. In North Carolina, a 24/7 implementation of the system saw accidents drop by 43%.

The system has been tested in cities like Boulder and Long Beach, and was used in Los Angeles until 2017. It is currently being deployed in Albuquerque.

The primary risk with this approach is driver frustration; the theory is that bored or impatient motorists might eventually decide to run the red light. However, the predictable rhythm of the green wave acts as a behavioral incentive. When a driver realizes that speeding actually slows them down, the speed limit becomes the fastest way to reach their destination.

This approach is particularly effective in urban areas where traffic density fluctuates wildly between day and night, turning the traffic light from a penalty tool into a pace regulator.