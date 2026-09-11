World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Car Myths: The Truth About Cold Starts and Fuel Choices

Cars

The gap between a manufacturer's service manual and the reality of city driving creates a hidden cost of ownership. Many drivers treat technical specifications as absolute truths, ignoring the fact that these figures are often calculated under idealized conditions that rarely mirror the daily commute.

Oil level check
Photo: Freepik by Drazen Zigic is licensed under Рublic domain
Oil level check

The most critical disconnect appears in the calculation of engine oil intervals. A standard 10,000 km replacement cycle assumes a level of efficiency that disappears in urban traffic. At an average speed of 25 km/h, a vehicle accumulates approximately 400 engine hours over that distance. In terms of lubricant degradation and thermal load, this is equivalent to 15,000–20,000 km of highway cruising. Following the manual blindly in stop-and-go traffic results in oil overload and premature engine wear.

A similar pattern emerges with automatic transmissions. The industry concept of "lifetime fluids" is frequently misinterpreted by owners as a permanent solution. In practice, this usually covers only the warranty period, typically 120,000–150,000 km. Once the chemical properties of the fluid deteriorate beyond this threshold, drivers experience slipping and gear jolts. The reliance on marketing slogans over mechanical reality often leads to full transmission rebuilds.

This mismatch extends to daily operating habits and fuel choices:

  • Cold Starts: Modern fuel-injection engines do not require lengthy idling. Oil distribution takes one to two minutes; the engine reaches optimal operating temperature faster and more efficiently while moving at low RPMs. Prolonged idling merely wastes fuel.
  • Octane Myths: Using 98-octane fuel in an engine designed for 95-octane does not increase power. Octane measures resistance to detonation, not caloric energy. The result is a higher price tag without any physical gain in performance.
  • Optical Degradation: Clouded headlight plastic is often dismissed as a cosmetic issue. However, oxidized polycarbonate can scatter up to 40% of the light beam, directly reducing nighttime visibility and safety.

The cumulative effect of these misconceptions—combined with the use of low-grade fuels—shifts the economic balance of vehicle ownership. What begins as a perceived saving on service intervals or a misguided attempt to boost performance eventually manifests as a sharp increase in repair costs.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Europe
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Popular
White House Eyes New Negotiators to Replace Witkoff and Kushner

Reports of a potential reshuffle among U.S. negotiators on the Ukrainian issue suggest a tactical move to manage political perception during the process.

White House Eyes New Negotiators to Replace Witkoff and Kushner
NASA to Test How X-59 Sonic Boom Affects People in Cities
NASA to Test How X-59 Sonic Boom Affects People in Cities
Irkutsk Aviation Plant Starts MC-21 Serial Production Targeting 36 Jets a Year
Public Sentiment Toward European Union Reaches Record Low in France
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
New Delhi to Host 18th BRICS Summit Amid Global Trade Tensions
EU Seeks to Move Russia’s Frozen Assets Out of Euroclear: What the West Risks
Russia and China to Build Solar Power Plant on Border Island by 2028
Russia and China to Build Solar Power Plant on Border Island by 2028
Last materials
Car Myths: The Truth About Cold Starts and Fuel Choices
Gemini Program: Astronauts Could Spot Trains and Cars From Orbit
EU drops aluminium scrap export duty to boost India trade deal
The Frilled Shark: Ancient Predator That Survived the Dinosaurs
Tiny Optical Crystal Paves Way for Faster 6G Communications
Modi, Putin, and Pezeshkian: A New Geopolitical Axis Emerges at BRICS
Ancient Sulawesi Teeth Reveal Early Human Use of Areca Nut
The Hormone That Can Trigger Anxiety and Disrupt Sleep in Women
Xi Jinping Visits Delhi for the First Time in Ten Years for BRICS Summit
Narendra Modi Calls for Global Trade Rule Changes at BRICS Forum
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.