Car Myths: The Truth About Cold Starts and Fuel Choices

The gap between a manufacturer's service manual and the reality of city driving creates a hidden cost of ownership. Many drivers treat technical specifications as absolute truths, ignoring the fact that these figures are often calculated under idealized conditions that rarely mirror the daily commute.

Photo: Freepik by Drazen Zigic is licensed under Рublic domain Oil level check

The most critical disconnect appears in the calculation of engine oil intervals. A standard 10,000 km replacement cycle assumes a level of efficiency that disappears in urban traffic. At an average speed of 25 km/h, a vehicle accumulates approximately 400 engine hours over that distance. In terms of lubricant degradation and thermal load, this is equivalent to 15,000–20,000 km of highway cruising. Following the manual blindly in stop-and-go traffic results in oil overload and premature engine wear.

A similar pattern emerges with automatic transmissions. The industry concept of "lifetime fluids" is frequently misinterpreted by owners as a permanent solution. In practice, this usually covers only the warranty period, typically 120,000–150,000 km. Once the chemical properties of the fluid deteriorate beyond this threshold, drivers experience slipping and gear jolts. The reliance on marketing slogans over mechanical reality often leads to full transmission rebuilds.

This mismatch extends to daily operating habits and fuel choices:

Cold Starts: Modern fuel-injection engines do not require lengthy idling. Oil distribution takes one to two minutes; the engine reaches optimal operating temperature faster and more efficiently while moving at low RPMs. Prolonged idling merely wastes fuel.

Modern fuel-injection engines do not require lengthy idling. Oil distribution takes one to two minutes; the engine reaches optimal operating temperature faster and more efficiently while moving at low RPMs. Prolonged idling merely wastes fuel. Octane Myths: Using 98-octane fuel in an engine designed for 95-octane does not increase power. Octane measures resistance to detonation, not caloric energy. The result is a higher price tag without any physical gain in performance.

Using 98-octane fuel in an engine designed for 95-octane does not increase power. Octane measures resistance to detonation, not caloric energy. The result is a higher price tag without any physical gain in performance. Optical Degradation: Clouded headlight plastic is often dismissed as a cosmetic issue. However, oxidized polycarbonate can scatter up to 40% of the light beam, directly reducing nighttime visibility and safety.

The cumulative effect of these misconceptions—combined with the use of low-grade fuels—shifts the economic balance of vehicle ownership. What begins as a perceived saving on service intervals or a misguided attempt to boost performance eventually manifests as a sharp increase in repair costs.