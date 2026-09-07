Li Auto Mega electric minivan targets urban families with updated maneuverability

There is a particular kind of electric minivan problem that no spec sheet solves: how do you keep a 5.3-meter vehicle honest around tight corners? Li Auto's updated Mega answers that question before it answers the more glamorous one about range.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by JustAnotherCarDesigner, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Li Auto L7 001

The headline figure is 710 km on a 108 kWh battery. The interesting engineering is what sits underneath that claim. To claw back efficiency, the design team removed the visible parking sensors that usually stud the bumpers and doors of modern EVs, replacing them with flush-mounted ultra-wideband radar modules. It is a small visual change with an aerodynamic reason: every protruding sensor adds a little turbulence, and on a tall, blunt-nosed minivan, little turbulences add up. The trade-off is that radar positioning data now depends on radio waves rather than the more intuitive ultrasonic feedback drivers have grown used to. In practice, the parking experience changes less than you would expect, but it is no longer the same system.

The other quietly important number is the rear-wheel steering angle: seven degrees. That is not enough to make a Mega feel like a hatchback, but it is enough to shrink the turning circle meaningfully in the kind of narrow residential blocks and underground garages this vehicle is actually aimed at. Combined with the dual-motor layout, 554 horsepower in total, the Mega is technically a long family bus that can still thread a U-turn where geometry suggests it should not fit.

Inside, the changes read like a course correction. The steering wheel, which on the previous version carried a small touch screen, has gone back to physical buttons and rollers. That is worth pausing on. Touch controls on a steering wheel sound futuristic in a brochure and tend to feel like a punishment on a real road, because the driver has to look down to confirm what was touched. Returning to familiar switchgear suggests Li Auto finally heard the complaints from owners who kept brushing the wrong zone while turning. Above the dashboard stretches a 29-inch panoramic display, and a 21-inch removable screen can be moved between rows, turning the cabin into something between a living room and a small office.

Then the comfort catalog arrives: 31 heating zones, 18-point massage in the first two rows, a 10-liter fridge, a double sunroof studded with 396 LEDs and electric blinds, and 33 speakers. The first two rows of seats recline into something close to a bed. None of this is unusual in the upper end of the Chinese minivan segment, where the family hauler has effectively become a luxury lounge with a steering wheel. The honest question is what a fridge and 18 massage points actually do for a driver who is stuck in traffic at 6 p.m.

According to automotive analyst Anton Vorobyov, this is exactly where the category starts to drift. He argues that in premium minivans the sheer density of screens, sensors and seat functions often outweighs the practical value of the vehicle itself, turning it into a gadget on wheels where servicing complexity rises in lockstep with the number of installed features. It is a fair warning. Every added motor, screen and sensor is a future line item at the service center, and second-hand resale value tends to track how long those features remain supported rather than how impressive they looked in the showroom.

Li Auto also equips the Mega with an advanced driver-assistance system that can handle city navigation and parking without active driver input. That needs to be read carefully: in regulatory language common in China this describes a high-level assistance suite, not an autonomous car in the sense that a driver can leave the seat. The system reads traffic, follows a route and maneuvers into a parking bay, but it expects supervision. Treating it as anything else is how warranty arguments start.

The launch price, 509,800 yuan (about $70,000 at current rates), positions the Mega against an increasingly crowded field of Chinese electric minivans where range, screen count and lounge features are the main differentiators. The earlier Mega underperformed Li Auto's internal targets, and this refresh reads less like a reinvention than a careful rebalancing: smoother bodywork, better urban maneuverability, fewer gimmicks on the wheel and more attention to what a family actually does with a vehicle of this size.

Whether that is enough depends on a question no press release can answer: how many buyers want a 5.3-meter rolling lounge, and how many just want a comfortable minivan that does not punish them for owning it.