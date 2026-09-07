New Chinese Wonder: Aistaland GX7 Converts Rear Seats into Massage Bed in 20 Seconds

The Aistaland GX7 enters the market at 249,900 yuan (approximately $37,200), positioning itself as a 5.1-meter crossover that attempts to merge the utility of a family vehicle with the technical specifications of a Huawei-powered mobile laboratory.

Photo: Wikipedia by Ford Motor Company, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Automobile plant

The vehicle signals a shift in interior logic, where the passenger experience takes priority over driver ergonomics. The rear cabin is designed to function as a lounge: seats convert into a bed with headrests and a three-mode massage system in 20 seconds. To support this "mobile space" concept, Aistaland integrated a 32-inch ceiling monitor and a 46-inch screen that attaches to the trunk for stationary use, complemented by an onboard refrigerator operating from -6 to +50 degrees Celsius.

This emphasis on passenger comfort is balanced by a chassis focused on stability and safety. The body consists of over 90% high-strength steel and aluminum, housing 11 airbags. Ride quality is managed by an adaptive air suspension that monitors road surfaces in real-time, adjusting spring stiffness to neutralize body roll.

The powertrain utilizes a 1.5-liter motor-generator, with performance scaling based on the number of electric motors installed:

Motor Configuration Combined Power 1 motor 272 hp 2 motors 462 hp 3 motors 748 hp

The technical core of the GX7 is the Huawei autopilot system, centered on an 896-line LiDAR. By creating a high-resolution 3D map of the surroundings, this system allows for autonomous navigation in dense traffic or low visibility, moving beyond the limitations of standard camera and ultrasonic sensors.

The interior, finished in microfiber leather, is controlled via two large screens and an AI voice assistant. The transformation of the cabin into a sleeping area, a feature previously seen in Li Auto minivans, suggests that premium Chinese crossovers are adopting the layouts of luxury MPVs to redefine the concept of a family car.