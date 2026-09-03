Why summer road trips can cause hidden vehicle wear before autumn

Summer road trips often strain a vehicle through extreme heat, dust, and heavy loads on cooling systems. These factors can lead to hidden wear that surfaces during the transition to cooler weather.

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Brakes and Tires

Drivers should watch for new squeaks, vibrations, or changes in pedal feel during braking. Such symptoms may indicate critical wear of the brake pads or discs.

Tires require more than a pressure check. Owners should inspect for micro-cracks and cuts, especially after driving on poor roads. It is also recommended to check wheel alignment and rim integrity. Minor tire defects can compromise traction and safety on wet autumn asphalt.

Fluids and Electrical Systems

A recurring drop in fluid levels in reservoirs is a sign of a leak. Simply topping off the fluid is insufficient; the source of the leak must be located to prevent a total loss of cooling or brake fluid while driving.

High summer temperatures accelerate electrolyte evaporation and the aging of battery plates. A battery that functioned normally in the heat may fail during the first frosts if not inspected and prepared for cold weather in advance.