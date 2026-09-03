Drivers often use the air recirculation button, usually marked by a curved arrow, to block outside odors or speed up temperature changes inside the vehicle. While useful, keeping this mode active for too long can reduce the quality of the air inside the cabin.
During normal operation, a vehicle's climate control system draws fresh air from outside, filters it and pushes it into the cabin. Activating recirculation closes the external air intake, forcing the system to circulate the existing cabin air repeatedly.
While this prevents outside odors and pollutants from entering, prolonged use also reduces the supply of fresh air.
The primary advantage of recirculation mode is efficiency. The heater or air conditioner uses less energy because it does not have to continuously heat or cool fresh air coming from outside.
However, with several passengers inside the vehicle, carbon dioxide levels can gradually rise. High concentrations of carbon dioxide may contribute to drowsiness and reduced alertness.
For this reason, it is generally best to use recirculation only when needed and periodically return to fresh-air mode, particularly during long journeys.
Using the recirculation button in short, targeted intervals can improve the efficiency of a vehicle's climate control system while helping maintain comfortable conditions inside the cabin. During longer trips, however, regularly allowing fresh air to enter can help maintain better air quality and support the driver's alertness.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed Ukraine, peace negotiations, Germany, military developments and Russia’s foreign policy during a press conference following the SCO summit in Bishkek.