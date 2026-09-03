Why keeping car air recirculation on too long may affect driver focus

Drivers often use the air recirculation button, usually marked by a curved arrow, to block outside odors or speed up temperature changes inside the vehicle. While useful, keeping this mode active for too long can reduce the quality of the air inside the cabin.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Climate control

How Air Recirculation Works

During normal operation, a vehicle's climate control system draws fresh air from outside, filters it and pushes it into the cabin. Activating recirculation closes the external air intake, forcing the system to circulate the existing cabin air repeatedly.

While this prevents outside odors and pollutants from entering, prolonged use also reduces the supply of fresh air.

Why Long-Term Use Can Be a Problem

The primary advantage of recirculation mode is efficiency. The heater or air conditioner uses less energy because it does not have to continuously heat or cool fresh air coming from outside.

However, with several passengers inside the vehicle, carbon dioxide levels can gradually rise. High concentrations of carbon dioxide may contribute to drowsiness and reduced alertness.

For this reason, it is generally best to use recirculation only when needed and periodically return to fresh-air mode, particularly during long journeys.

When Recirculation Mode Is Useful

Temperature control: The cabin can reach the desired temperature faster in both summer and winter because the climate system is not constantly processing outside air.

The cabin can reach the desired temperature faster in both summer and winter because the climate system is not constantly processing outside air. Blocking odors: Closing the external intake can temporarily prevent unpleasant smells, exhaust fumes or other pollutants from entering the vehicle.

Closing the external intake can temporarily prevent unpleasant smells, exhaust fumes or other pollutants from entering the vehicle. Climate system maintenance: During certain air-conditioning cleaning procedures, recirculation can help distribute cleaning agents throughout the ventilation system.

Use It When Necessary

Using the recirculation button in short, targeted intervals can improve the efficiency of a vehicle's climate control system while helping maintain comfortable conditions inside the cabin. During longer trips, however, regularly allowing fresh air to enter can help maintain better air quality and support the driver's alertness.