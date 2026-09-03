New Era for Moskvich Car Maker: Steer-by-Wire Tech Promises Programmable Driving

The Moscow Automobile Company (Moskvich) is set to revolutionize its vehicle design by phasing out the traditional steering column. The automaker has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hangzhou Shibao and the Atom team (AO Kama) to integrate Steer-by-Wire (SbW) technology into their vehicles. This advanced system will replace the physical connection between the driver's hands and the front wheels with electronic signals.

Photo: Own work by Retired electrician, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Moskvich 5

The End of the Mechanical Link

For the average driver, this transition means the disappearance of the direct mechanical link to the car's wheels. Instead, sensors and actuators will manage steering. An electronic control unit will interpret the driver's steering inputs and transmit commands to actuators located at the steering knuckles, effectively turning the steering wheel into a sophisticated input device that simulates conventional car handling.

Programmable Steering and the Road to Autonomy

The primary advantage of SbW technology lies in its customizable nature. With the elimination of mechanical resistance, engineers can programmatically adjust the steering's "weight" and the responsiveness of the wheels. This allows for a lighter steering feel for effortless maneuvering in urban environments, while a heavier, more stable feel can be programmed for highway driving. In the future, vehicles could adapt these settings to match individual driver preferences.

However, the project's ambitions extend beyond mere driver comfort. Steer-by-Wire is a critical foundation for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous driving capabilities, up to Level 4. Robotic systems can more easily send commands to electric actuators than manipulate a mechanical steering column. Without SbW, developing a truly autonomous vehicle—one where the steering wheel could be entirely retracted or concealed within the dashboard—would be technically infeasible.

Roles and Responsibilities

To ensure clarity and accountability, the project has been divided into three distinct areas:

Hangzhou Shibao: Will supply the core SbW hardware and provide installation guidance.

Will supply the core SbW hardware and provide installation guidance. Atom: Will be responsible for system calibration and navigating the complex certification process, a significant challenge given stringent safety requirements.

Will be responsible for system calibration and navigating the complex certification process, a significant challenge given stringent safety requirements. Moskvich: Will provide the necessary design documentation and adapt its assembly lines for the new architecture.

Currently, the project is in its initial phase, focusing on defining technical requirements and conducting tests. While the timeline for introducing the system into mass-produced models remains undisclosed, the direction is clear: Moskvich is moving beyond simple assembly of existing platforms to develop its own engineering expertise, starting with one of the most complex components in vehicle design.

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Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.