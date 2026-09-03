The Moscow Automobile Company (Moskvich) is set to revolutionize its vehicle design by phasing out the traditional steering column. The automaker has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hangzhou Shibao and the Atom team (AO Kama) to integrate Steer-by-Wire (SbW) technology into their vehicles. This advanced system will replace the physical connection between the driver's hands and the front wheels with electronic signals.
For the average driver, this transition means the disappearance of the direct mechanical link to the car's wheels. Instead, sensors and actuators will manage steering. An electronic control unit will interpret the driver's steering inputs and transmit commands to actuators located at the steering knuckles, effectively turning the steering wheel into a sophisticated input device that simulates conventional car handling.
The primary advantage of SbW technology lies in its customizable nature. With the elimination of mechanical resistance, engineers can programmatically adjust the steering's "weight" and the responsiveness of the wheels. This allows for a lighter steering feel for effortless maneuvering in urban environments, while a heavier, more stable feel can be programmed for highway driving. In the future, vehicles could adapt these settings to match individual driver preferences.
However, the project's ambitions extend beyond mere driver comfort. Steer-by-Wire is a critical foundation for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous driving capabilities, up to Level 4. Robotic systems can more easily send commands to electric actuators than manipulate a mechanical steering column. Without SbW, developing a truly autonomous vehicle—one where the steering wheel could be entirely retracted or concealed within the dashboard—would be technically infeasible.
To ensure clarity and accountability, the project has been divided into three distinct areas:
Currently, the project is in its initial phase, focusing on defining technical requirements and conducting tests. While the timeline for introducing the system into mass-produced models remains undisclosed, the direction is clear: Moskvich is moving beyond simple assembly of existing platforms to develop its own engineering expertise, starting with one of the most complex components in vehicle design.
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Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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