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Eastern Bloc Giants in the West: How Soviet Trucks Were Transformed

Cars

Soviet trucks faced a significant challenge when entering European markets, requiring extensive modifications to meet stringent safety and ergonomic standards. Engineers had to overhaul transmissions, reduce vehicle dimensions, and replace engines to make these robust machines suitable for Western consumers.

Soviet truck as a symbol of the era: engineers forever changed the rules of road dialogue
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Artem Svetlov, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Soviet truck as a symbol of the era: engineers forever changed the rules of road dialogue

British Adaptations: From BelAZ to Right-Hand Drive UAZ

The British firm UMO Plants imported BelAZ-540 and KrAZ-256 dump trucks, but these standard models could not comply with local legislation. Consequently, the vehicles underwent substantial alterations:

  • Dimensions: The width of the trucks was reduced from 2,640 mm to 2,500 mm.
  • Speed: By adjusting the transmission's gear ratio, the maximum speed increased from 65 km/h to 77 km/h.
  • Brakes: A dual-circuit braking system was installed.

KrAZ trucks were marketed in the UK under the BELAZ brand. Additionally, UAZ-452 vehicles, commonly known as "bukhankas" (loaves), were imported and then converted to right-hand drive locally. Some of these UAZ vans were even modified into dump trucks, a configuration that was not produced in the Soviet Union itself.

Tackling Fuel Consumption

A major hurdle for Soviet truck sales in Europe was their high fuel consumption. In Finland, the company Konela deemed the gasoline V8 engine, displacing 6 liters on the ZIL-130, excessively costly to operate. The solution was a switch to diesel engines:

Model Engine (Export) Horsepower Market
ZIL-136 Perkins (5.8 L) / Leyland (6.45 L) 135-140 hp Western Europe
ZIL-130 Valmet 411BS (4.2 L) 125 hp Finland
GAZ-53 (Madara) Perkins (licensed) 80 hp Bulgaria

For the Finnish market, the Gorky Automobile Plant (GAZ) also increased engine output to 80 hp and developed special chassis with extended wheelbases for buses.

Licensed Production and Copying

In the socialist bloc countries and Asia, Soviet vehicles were more frequently copied than adapted. The GAZ-51 became the most widespread export project, assembled in Poland (Lublin), China (Yuejin) until 1987, and North Korea (Syngri 58).

China's FAW factory began with a simplified copy of the ZIS-150 (Jiefang) before moving on to the ZIL-157 (Jiefang-CA30). In Romania, the Brasov plant assembled the ZIS-150 under the Steagul Rosu brand, gradually altering the original design.

These efforts resulted in thousands of hybrid vehicles, from "Ural" trucks equipped with machine-gun hatches in East Germany to modifications featuring Iranian diesel engines. Today, these unique machines are becoming museum rarities.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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