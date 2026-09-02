Russia approves car industry strategy through 2035 with autonomous vehicle targets

Russia’s government has approved a strategy for the automotive industry's development through 2035, establishing for the first time targets for the production of highly automated vehicles.

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Two Scenarios for Autonomous Vehicle Production

The strategy outlines two potential development pathways. The baseline scenario, contingent on existing government support, projects the commencement of production in 2029 with an output of 500 vehicles. By 2030, this figure is expected to rise to 5,500 units, and by 2035, it aims to reach 67,900 vehicles.

The target scenario also begins with 500 vehicles in 2029 but anticipates a more accelerated growth trajectory. Under this scenario, production could potentially reach 146,000 vehicles by 2035.

Defining Levels of Automation

These production targets pertain to vehicles with an autonomy level of SAE Level 4 or higher. International standards define Level 4 autonomy as requiring minimal driver intervention, while Level 5 signifies full automation, completely eliminating the need for a human driver.

Industry Initiatives

Within this framework, KAMAZ automotive giant has already initiated the development of a self-driving passenger bus. The deployment of this technology onto public roads will occur in stages, synchronized with the adoption of necessary regulatory frameworks.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.