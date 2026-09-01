Voyah Russia expands lineup with new triple-motor hybrid powertrain

The Voyah Taishan, a hybrid crossover, launched in Russia on November 18, 2025. The vehicle sports the brand's signature exterior design, featuring a front fascia reminiscent of the Passion L model and slim taillights.
Under the hood, the Taishan is equipped with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine producing 150 horsepower. This is complemented by two electric motors: a front motor delivering 205 horsepower and a rear motor with 313 horsepower. The combined output reaches a robust 515 horsepower.
Standard features include an air suspension system and a three-row seating configuration. Buyers can choose from eight exterior paint colors and three distinct interior trim options.
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