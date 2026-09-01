Why some common winter medications make driving dangerous

Certain medications commonly used during the fall and winter seasons can impair a driver's ability to operate a vehicle safely by slowing reaction times, inducing drowsiness, or causing dizziness. Drivers should evaluate the following medication categories before getting behind the wheel.
First-generation antihistamines (such as Suprastin, Diphenhydramine, and Pipolphen) penetrate the blood-brain barrier and suppress the central nervous system, leading to drowsiness and impaired concentration. Second-generation alternatives (such as Cetirizine, Loratadine, and Fexofenadine) have a lower risk of these side effects, but they are not entirely exempt. Drivers should check the medication insert; if it mentions an impact on concentration, the vehicle should not be operated.
Codeine is a narcotic analgesic that suppresses the cough reflex while simultaneously depressing the respiratory center and causing sleepiness. Due to these effects, these medications are prescription-only in Russia. Driving after taking codeine-containing drugs is prohibited.
Many multi-symptom cold medicines include sedative components to aid sleep, such as Pheniramine or Bromizosal. Because these can cause varying reactions—ranging from extreme drowsiness to dizziness—drivers must review the full ingredient list. If a product contains antihistamines or sedatives, it is unsuitable for those driving.
Substances like Ginseng, Eleuthero, and Rhodiola are often used to increase alertness. However, their effects vary by individual and dosage. While some experience an energy boost, others may suffer from tachycardia, anxiety, or unexpected lethargy. Relying on these for alertness while driving is unpredictable and potentially hazardous.
Drugs such as Citicoline and Piracetam are often used to combat fatigue. However, they can cause sudden dizziness, coordination issues, or overstimulation. Drivers should avoid long trips when starting a course of these medications to monitor their physical response.
If a necessary medical treatment is incompatible with driving, the only safe option is to avoid operating a vehicle for the duration of the medication course.
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