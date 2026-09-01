Why some common winter medications make driving dangerous

Certain medications commonly used during the fall and winter seasons can impair a driver's ability to operate a vehicle safely by slowing reaction times, inducing drowsiness, or causing dizziness. Drivers should evaluate the following medication categories before getting behind the wheel.

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Antihistamines

First-generation antihistamines (such as Suprastin, Diphenhydramine, and Pipolphen) penetrate the blood-brain barrier and suppress the central nervous system, leading to drowsiness and impaired concentration. Second-generation alternatives (such as Cetirizine, Loratadine, and Fexofenadine) have a lower risk of these side effects, but they are not entirely exempt. Drivers should check the medication insert; if it mentions an impact on concentration, the vehicle should not be operated.

Codeine-Based Cough Suppressants

Codeine is a narcotic analgesic that suppresses the cough reflex while simultaneously depressing the respiratory center and causing sleepiness. Due to these effects, these medications are prescription-only in Russia. Driving after taking codeine-containing drugs is prohibited.

Combination Cold and Flu Remedies

Many multi-symptom cold medicines include sedative components to aid sleep, such as Pheniramine or Bromizosal. Because these can cause varying reactions—ranging from extreme drowsiness to dizziness—drivers must review the full ingredient list. If a product contains antihistamines or sedatives, it is unsuitable for those driving.

Adaptogens and Tonics

Substances like Ginseng, Eleuthero, and Rhodiola are often used to increase alertness. However, their effects vary by individual and dosage. While some experience an energy boost, others may suffer from tachycardia, anxiety, or unexpected lethargy. Relying on these for alertness while driving is unpredictable and potentially hazardous.

Nootropics (Memory and Attention Aids)

Drugs such as Citicoline and Piracetam are often used to combat fatigue. However, they can cause sudden dizziness, coordination issues, or overstimulation. Drivers should avoid long trips when starting a course of these medications to monitor their physical response.

Driver Guidelines for Medication

Read the Insert: Pay close attention to the section titled "Influence on the ability to drive a vehicle." This is a direct warning regarding safety.

Pay close attention to the section titled "Influence on the ability to drive a vehicle." This is a direct warning regarding safety. Inform Your Doctor: If you drive regularly, tell your physician. They may provide an alternative medication or adjust the dosage schedule to ensure peak impairment occurs while you are off the road.

If you drive regularly, tell your physician. They may provide an alternative medication or adjust the dosage schedule to ensure peak impairment occurs while you are off the road. Test Tolerance: The first dose of any new medication should be taken in a safe environment. Even if the instructions do not mention driving risks, individual reactions can vary.

The first dose of any new medication should be taken in a safe environment. Even if the instructions do not mention driving risks, individual reactions can vary. Follow Prescriptions: Do not alter dosages or combine medications to mask side effects, as this can compromise treatment or increase risks.

If a necessary medical treatment is incompatible with driving, the only safe option is to avoid operating a vehicle for the duration of the medication course.