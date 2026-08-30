Electric vs ICE: which cars under 4 million rubles are cheapest to own

Buyers looking for a vehicle under 4 million rubles in the Russian market face a choice between low initial purchase prices and long-term ownership costs. Russian dealers have identified a list of models where the combination of purchase price, fuel expenses, service maintenance, and parts availability results in the lowest total cost of ownership.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kirill Borisenko, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Evolute i-Joy red colored (rear view)

Ownership cost drivers: The final expense is determined by the purchase price, fuel or electricity costs, scheduled maintenance (TO), insurance, taxes, and projected depreciation during resale.

The Evolute i-JOY electric vehicle is ranked as the most economical option. This is attributed to the absence of an internal combustion engine (ICE) and complex transmission, which lowers maintenance costs, combined with the low price of electricity. Additionally, government support programs reduce the initial financial burden for buyers.

"The Evolute i-JOY is the most affordable officially presented electric vehicle in Russia and one of the leaders in ownership cost. Minimal maintenance expenses, low charging costs, government support during purchase, and an official service network make it one of the most profitable offers on the market." Yuri Blinov, Marketing Director, AG Avilon

Comparison of low-maintenance models

While electric vehicles lead in energy costs, hybrids and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles offer different advantages based on usage patterns. Hybrids reduce city driving costs via electric propulsion, while ICE models rely on the availability of inexpensive components.

Vehicle Model Primary Economic Advantage Ownership Note Evolute i-JOY Low charging cost and minimal TO Eligible for government subsidies Evolute i-SPACE / Geely EX5 EM-i Reduced city fuel consumption Geely noted for balanced fuel/service rates Tenet T7 / Moskvich 3 High repairability Moskvich 3 benefits from a wide dealer network

The long-term financial impact of these choices becomes evident over a multi-year period. According to automotive expert Anton Vorobiev, when selecting a vehicle under 4 million rubles, consumers must evaluate a 3-to-5-year perspective, as differences in spare parts pricing and regular service can amount to several hundred thousand rubles.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.