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Toyota Corolla leads global sales with 57 million units produced

Cars

When deciding whether to purchase a high-mileage used Japanese vehicle, specifically models like the Toyota Corolla, the primary factors supporting the decision are engine longevity, ease of maintenance, and the availability of affordable parts.

Toyota Corolla e100
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rudolf Stricker, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Toyota Corolla e100

Consumer Factors for High-Mileage Japanese Vehicles:

  • Maintenance: Simplified repair processes and widespread parts availability.
  • Longevity: Engine resources capable of reaching million-kilometer thresholds.
  • Resale: Sustained market value due to proven operational quality over decades.

Market Position and Production Strategy

The Toyota Corolla is cited as the best-selling vehicle in global history, with the Guinness World Records documenting a production volume of 57 million units as of 2026. This market dominance was established during the 1970s and 1980s when Japanese manufacturers pivoted toward the compact segment while U.S. and European competitors focused on larger vehicle formats.

Alexander Vasilyev, coordinator of the "Map of Killed Roads" project, states that this strategy, combined with the oil crisis, allowed fuel-efficient and affordable Japanese models to penetrate global markets. He suggests that current automotive manufacturers should study Toyota's production management and process improvement methods.

"These cars are beautiful and comfortable, and problems never arise with them. People see and understand that they can withstand million-mile runs. Therefore, it is logical that such cars are bought and passed from generation to generation."

Alexander Vasilyev, coordinator, Map of Killed Roads project

Ownership Risks and Limitations

While these vehicles are noted for their durability—including the ability for former taxi cabs to run hundreds of thousands of additional kilometers without a major overhaul—the decision to buy depends on the specific condition of the individual unit. The source identifies low ownership costs as a primary driver for secondary market buyers who seek aggregates proven across various climatic conditions.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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