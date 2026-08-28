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Autonomous trucks from Yandex, Navio, and KAMAZ cover 20 million kilometers

Cars

Autonomous trucks from Yandex, Navio, and KAMAZ have covered over 20 million kilometers on federal highways since 2023. According to the Ministry of Transport, these figures are tracked via a digital identification platform integrated with the ERA-GLONASS state system. Currently, 121 autonomous trucks are active on the roads.

A truck is driving along the highway at sunset
Photo: https://ru.freepik.com is licensed under Free
A truck is driving along the highway at sunset

The vehicles operate on four major routes: the M-11 "Neva," M-4 "Don," the Central Ring Road (CKAD), and the M-12 "Vostok." The platform records the mileage of each connected vehicle and provides detailed route data.

Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin stated that the mileage counter provides an objective measure of the readiness of autonomous transport for scaling. According to Nikitin, the vehicles are not only testing the technology but are performing actual freight transport to improve logistics efficiency.

Current operational status: All 121 trucks on the highways currently operate under the supervision of a remote logistics operator who monitors movement and can intervene.

Cybersecurity and safety systems

The ERA-GLONASS infrastructure is being expanded to include new safety tools. Alexey Raykevich, Director General of JSC GLONASS, reported that a cyberattack protection system is currently under testing. Additionally, a mechanism for forced stopping during emergency situations is being developed. Both solutions are in the testing phase and will complement the existing accident-free mileage counter.

Progress toward full autonomy

Industry development is focused on removing the human operator from the process. In the spring, Navio tested a long-haul tractor at the NAMI proving ground that operated without a driver and without remote control. During these tests, the vehicle independently changed lanes, bypassed obstacles, and stopped at traffic lights. KAMAZ has also previously announced timelines for the launch of fully autonomous long-haul transport.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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