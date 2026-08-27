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Volga K50: Flagship crossover with historical GAZ design touch

Cars

The Volga K50 flagship crossover is based on the Geely Monjaro platform. The vehicle distinguishes itself from the donor model primarily through a redesigned radiator grille with convex slats, a stylistic reference to historical GAZ models. Pricing for the K50 is lower than its base counterpart, with the base trim priced at 4.2 million rubles and the top-tier "Prestige" version at 4.5 million rubles.

VOLGA K50
Photo: VOLGA is licensed under public domain
VOLGA K50
Specification/Feature Value/Detail
Engine 2.0L Turbo, 238 hp, 350 Nm
Transmission 8-speed automatic
Ground Clearance 20 cm (7.8 inches)
Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 7.7s (Claimed) / 8.2s (Tested)

Technical Performance and Off-Road Capability

Testing in a sandy quarry verified the K50's off-road capabilities. The vehicle utilizes a forced clutch lock in "Off-road" mode, simulated inter-axle locks, and 20 cm of ground clearance to navigate steep dunes. The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine provides consistent acceleration via the 8-speed automatic transmission, though real-world 0-100 km/h timings (8.2 seconds) lagged slightly behind the factory claim of 7.7 seconds.

Handling remains consistent with the Monjaro, characterized by precise steering and high directional stability. However, a discrepancy in ride quality was noted between trim levels. While top-tier versions feature adaptive shock absorbers, tests indicated increased vertical oscillation and shaking on uneven surfaces. The base version with passive suspension demonstrated a softer, more comfortable ride.

Interior and Software Limitations

The cabin is identical to the Geely Monjaro, featuring Nappa leather upholstery. Standard equipment includes a 12-speaker Infinity audio system, three-zone climate control, a panoramic roof, a head-up display, and wireless charging. Control ergonomics center around a physical dial for volume and a gear selector located on the central console.

Software and Operational Limitations:

  • Lack of Apple CarPlay support.
  • Absence of Yandex and VK integrated services.
  • A non-deactivatable audio alert for speed limit exceedance that triggers upon every engine start.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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