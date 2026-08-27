The Volga K50 flagship crossover is based on the Geely Monjaro platform. The vehicle distinguishes itself from the donor model primarily through a redesigned radiator grille with convex slats, a stylistic reference to historical GAZ models. Pricing for the K50 is lower than its base counterpart, with the base trim priced at 4.2 million rubles and the top-tier "Prestige" version at 4.5 million rubles.
|Specification/Feature
|Value/Detail
|Engine
|2.0L Turbo, 238 hp, 350 Nm
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Ground Clearance
|20 cm (7.8 inches)
|Acceleration (0-100 km/h)
|7.7s (Claimed) / 8.2s (Tested)
Testing in a sandy quarry verified the K50's off-road capabilities. The vehicle utilizes a forced clutch lock in "Off-road" mode, simulated inter-axle locks, and 20 cm of ground clearance to navigate steep dunes. The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine provides consistent acceleration via the 8-speed automatic transmission, though real-world 0-100 km/h timings (8.2 seconds) lagged slightly behind the factory claim of 7.7 seconds.
Handling remains consistent with the Monjaro, characterized by precise steering and high directional stability. However, a discrepancy in ride quality was noted between trim levels. While top-tier versions feature adaptive shock absorbers, tests indicated increased vertical oscillation and shaking on uneven surfaces. The base version with passive suspension demonstrated a softer, more comfortable ride.
The cabin is identical to the Geely Monjaro, featuring Nappa leather upholstery. Standard equipment includes a 12-speaker Infinity audio system, three-zone climate control, a panoramic roof, a head-up display, and wireless charging. Control ergonomics center around a physical dial for volume and a gear selector located on the central console.
Software and Operational Limitations:
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The simultaneous arrival of CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Vatican diplomat Paul Gallagher in Moscow on August 25 has raised new questions about possible diplomatic and political changes surrounding the Ukraine conflict.